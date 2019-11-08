TODAY
The Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing will perform “Legend of Sleepy Hollow" at 7:30 p.m. today, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and $12 for students For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Getting a Business Loan from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce, 121 Richland Ave. E. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
Jan Haller, an artist from Taos, New Mexico, will teach a five-day process painting workshop titled Brushes on Paper: Tending the Creative Fire from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today through Nov. 12 at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. For more information, call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
A special storytime with a member of the Aiken County Fire Department will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Mended Hearts Chapter No. 294 will meet today at 10 a.m. in the Miller Building of Nursing on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Sri Neshangi with Aiken Regional Medical Centers will be the guest speaker. The topic will be Personal Protective Equipment How and When We Should Visit.
SATURDAY
The Pieceful Hearts Quilt Guild will hold its 2019 Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, North Augusta. There will be more than 200 quilts on display, member booths offering handmade items and raffles. Admission is $7 per person for adults and free for children 12 and younger. For more information, visit piecefulheartsquilters.com.
American Legion Post No. 212, 602 Hampton Ave., will hold its annual Veterans Day program at 5 p.m. Saturday S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-640-2712.
“The Lion King," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Village, 3335 Wise Creek Lane. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Alex Chew at 803-514-2545.
The Office of Military Student Success at USCA will hold an Empowering Healthy Veterans 5K at 10 a.m. Saturday at Roberto Hernandez Stadium. Registration is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. All students are $10 if registered in advance and present ID at the door. For more information or to register, visit active.com. Proceeds will benefit Saratoga WarHorse.
The USCA Concert Choir will perform its annual fall concert at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. S.W.
The 2019 CSRA Hair and Beauty Expo will be held Saturday at the Bec Plex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta. The expo will feature a hair show, music, food and a variety of vendors. Admission is free.
SUNDAY
The Old Edgefield Genealogical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. Charles Baxley will be the guest speaker. His topic will be "Francis Marion, ecoming the Swamp Fox." For more information, call 803-637-4010.
A Horse District Tour and Dog Walk with author Lynda Sasscer Hill will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. Those wishing to attend should meet at the Track Kitchen, 420 Mead Ave.
The Out of Darkness walk will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road.
Tickets to the Aiken Women's Heart Board show will go on sale Friday. The 2020 Heart Show, "Knights of the Heart Table," will run Feb. 26 through March 1 at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased by calling Karen Wyont at 803-649-7650, 7:30 p.m. show on Feb. 26; Janet Wertz at 803-507-1935, 7:30 p.m. show on Feb. 27; Frankie Lambright at 803-648-8720, 7:30 p.m. show on Feb. 28; Becky Scoggin at 803-643-1071, 2 p.m. show Feb. 29; Diane Brace at 803-643-9599, 7:30 p.m. show Feb. 29; and Linda Calhoun at 706-691-3488, 3 p.m. March 1 show. For more information, visit aikenwomensheartboard.com.