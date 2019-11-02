TODAY
The Katydid Combined Driving Event will be held today and Sunday at Katydid Farm, 359 State Park Road, Windsor. A cross-country competition will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and cones will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The show includes both horses and ponies being driven as singles and pairs. Tailgating spots are available today. For more information, email dilsaiken@gmail.com.
The Main Street Players will perform “Resurrection" at 7:30 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Discovery Center, 405 Main St., Edgefield. Tickets are $20. For more information or purchase tickets, call 803-637-2233.
The Richland Creek Antique Fall Festival will be held today and Sunday at 542 Richland Creek Road, Ward. Gates open each day at 8 a.m. Activities will include demonstrations of old farm machinery, exhibits, food vendors, antique tractor pulls and more. An Old Fashion Day Service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at Richland Springs Baptist Church, 1895 Duncan Road, Ward. Admission is $5 on Sunday, and $10 today. Children 12 and younger are free. For more information, visit richlandcreekantiques.com.
The Friends of the Aiken Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Friends of the Animal Shelter will celebrate its 10th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. There will be $10 adoption specials, a photo booth, games, live music, and more. For more information, call 803-642-1537.
The Cumbee Center Whiskey Road Race Run for Their Lives 2019 will be held today at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. There will be a 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run. Registration is $40 for the 10K, $30 for the 5K and the 1-mile run is $12 for adults and $10 for children. For more information, call 803-649-0480 or email jcoach@cumbeecenter.org. To register, visit active.com.
Applefest will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. The event will feature apple treats, Twice Loved Treasures, Second Hand Rose Clothing, a silent auction the Bookworm Corner and children's activities. For more information, call 803-648-6891.
Reptile Day at the Depot will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. today at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Dr. Whit Gibbons will present Snakes on a Train and Other Passengers (including turtles, frogs and alligators). For more information, visit visitaikensc.com or call 803-293-7846.
A Farm to Table Dinner, catered by Juniper of Ridge Spring, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the Somewhere in Time Manor, 217 Burton Drive, Monetta. Henry & The Wynns will perform. Tickets are $60. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
Shoutfest 2019 will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Perry Memorial Park, 720 Abbeville Ave. N.E. Performers will include Melvin Crispell III, Jexalyn Carr, Prophet Brian Carn, Phil Thompson, Joshua Rogers, Christina Bell, Darius Paulk, James Patterson, John Lakin, Damon Little, Jermaine Dolly, the Swanee Quintet, the Beulah Grove Baptist Church Choir and more. For more information, call 803-649-6405 or visit shout947.com.
SUNDAY
The 16th annual Katydid Combined Driving Event Signature Brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Katydid Farm, 359 State Park Road, Windsor. The cost is $75 per person, and will be catered by Nonna's Italian Kitchen. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit conserveaiken.org. The deadline for reservations is Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Aiken Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will hold the 2019 Your Vote Counts Oratorical Contest at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Anna Missionary Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road S.E. High school students who live in Aiken and Edgefield counties are eligible to participate. The essay topic is What qualities are important in a school superintendent and a school board members? Why are the qualities you choose important? Written entries were due by Oct. 25. For more information, call Alice Mercer at 803-439-1607 or Shannon Chandler at 803-551-1194.