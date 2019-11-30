TODAY
The Big Mo, 5822 Columbia Highway N., Monetta, will hold a Customer Appreciation event during its final weekend of the season today and Sunday. For more information, visit thebigmo.com.
A Saturday Stories activities will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. There will be stories and songs followed by playtime. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The 20th annual Bonsai Open Garden will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. today and Sunday at the home of Caroline and Fred Wieland, 3933 Wood Valley Drive. The public is invited to come enjoy miniature trees and landscapes in fall color. The Wielands studied bonsai under several internationally known masters in Japan and have been practicing the art for 45 years. For more information or directions, call 803-221-2923 or email wielandcf@bellsouth.net.
Members of the Savannah River Stringband will play Christmas music and traditional tunes from 10:30 a.m. to noon today the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. For more information, call Vicki at 803-508-4431.
SUNDAY
The Jaycees Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in downtown Aiken. The parade will be held rain or shine.
An 18th century harp program performed by Rebecca Winans will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Horn's Creek Church Museum, 475 Old Stage Road, Edgefield. Tickets are $20 at the door. For more information, call 803-637-4027. Proceeds will benefit the Oakley Park Museum.
MONDAY
The Women of Woodside Holiday Home Tour will be held Monday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. A Tea and Craft Boutique will be held at the Woodside Plantation Country Club from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available at Nandina, 3 Monkeys, Plum Pudding, Menagerie, Southside Gallery, Aiken Design Center, The Reserve Club, Woodside Plantation Country Club, Woodside Development and Woodside Realty. For more information, visit womenofwoodside.com.
The Horse Creek Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 117 Hard St., Graniteville. Alexia Helsley with the USC Aiken history department, will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be "Graniteville and the Horse Creek Textile Industry." A Christmas buffet will follow the presentation. For more information, call 803-663-9457.
Beer and Carols will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in The Alley in downtown Aiken. All are welcome to come, enjoy a beverage and sing carols. Those who play an instrument and want to join the band should come by 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Adam Carnell at 803-354-1154.
TUESDAY
The North Augusta Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calhoun Park in downtown North Augusta.
A Creative Impressions Christmas performed by the R. Roy Goodwin II Concert will be at noon Tuesday at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
The Crosland Park Neighborhood Cooperative will hold a Holiday Social at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Resource Center, 1248 Crosland Drive N.E. Come meet your neighbors and enjoy holiday goodies. For more information, email cpna@atlanticbb.net.
Nuclear Care Partners will hold a free benefits workshop for former Savannah River Site workers from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. For more information, call 888-525-5111.
WEDNESDAY
Single, Single Again will hold a Wine and Cheese event Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Michael's Hall at St. Mary's. Those attending should bring a drink and hors d'oeuvres to serve four. Reservations are needed by Wednesday. For more information or to make a reservation, email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com or call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156. Email reservations are preferred.
THURSDAY
The Aiken Community Theatre will perform "A Christmas Story," at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and Dec. 12, 13 and 14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 8, at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students/children. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
The Aiken Downtown Development Association invites residents to sip, stroll and shop during the Wine Walk from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The Downtown Aiken Wine Walk will transform retail shops into wine-tasting destinations. All wine samples will be available to order after the event through Palmetto Package and/or Plum Pudding in downtown Aiken. For a list of participation businesses, visit downtownaiken.com.
A Master Gardener class will be held at the Clemson University Extension, 1555 Richland Ave. E. Suite 500. Classes meet four hours a day for 15 weeks beginning Friday, Jan. 10. The cost is $300. Registration is required and must be made by Thursday. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited to the first 30 paid registrants. For more information, call Vickie Bertagnolli at 803-649-6297.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
The AAA/South Aiken Baptist Christian School Band will perform a Christmas concert at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the gym of South Aiken Baptist Christian School, 980 Dougherty Road. Admission is free.
Town & Country will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at Woodside Plantation Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The program will the annual holiday luncheon. Entertainment will be provided by the South Boundary Singers. The cost is $25. For more information, call Theresa Schuster at 571-243-7937.