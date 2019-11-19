TODAY
The Lewy Body Dementia Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to noon today at the DayBreak Training and Outreach Center, 151 Linden St. S.W. Nancy Martin will lead the group with information shared from the North Carolina Dementia Alliance Symposium. For more information, contact Nancy at nancy13LBD@gmail.com.
Shoshana Bean will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway, as part of the USCA Cultural Series. Tickets are $15 to $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-641-3305 or email boxoffice@usca.edu.
Russel Joel Brown will perform Broadway classics at noon today at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
Aiken Prays, a non-denominational women's prayer group affiliated with Stonecroft, will meet at 11 a.m. today at The Village Cafe, 110 Coach Light Way S.W. All interested women are invited to attend. A short devotion will be shared and discussed, leading into the prayer time. Prayers may be either silent or aloud and will focus on ways to share God's love with others in addition to prayers for the community, country and personal concerns. The prayer time will be followed by lunch (Dutch treat) and fellowship. Reservations were needed by Nov. 15, and may be made by contacting Susan at 803-648-8126.
The Jubilee Club will meet at Millbrook Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. today. The entertainment will be a performance by Bettina Johnson. Those attending should bring a covered dish to share. All are welcome. For more information, call President Tammi McLaughlin at 803-443-9631.
A book club for adults will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. "The Other Einstein" by Marie Benedict is November's book. To sign up call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
The Aiken Standard will hold an Aiken County School Board Candidate Forum at 6:30 p.m. today at the Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. Find out where your candidate stands on areas of concern in your district. All candidates on the Dec. 10 ballot have confirmed attendance. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, call Melinda Caldwell at 803-644-2362.
The Aiken Lions Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. today at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Dinner and social time will be at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 803-645-0606.
The Beech Island Historical Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. today at the society's History and Visitor's Center, 144 Old Jackson Highway, Beech Island. George McDaniel will be the moderator. The program will be the story of the Larke family of Beech Island and Kathwood. The family traces its roots back to Silver Bluff and Kathwood Plantations when they were owned by S.C. Gov. James Hammond. For more information, email Jackie Bartley at bdbartley@comcast.net or call 803-867-3600.
WEDNESDAY
A Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Student Activities Center on the campus of Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway. The fair will offer free screenings, health information and more. This event is free and open to the public.
The Cedar Creek Ladies Club will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Cedar Creek Community Center, 2584 Club Drive. The program will be "The FDR You Thought You Knew." Refreshments will be served.
The Adath Yeshurun Synagogue Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the private dining room of AnShu Cafe, 122 Coach Light Way. They will discuss "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris. Discussion will follow lunch. A signed copy of the book will be raffled with proceeds from the raffle going to the synagogue for ongoing maintenance. Seating is limited. For more information or to make a reservation, call 571-243-7937.
THURSDAY
The Aiken Standard's Mistletoe + Merlot Holiday Market will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W. The event will include over 60 local vendors featuring handmade items, candles, soaps, jewelry and more; live music; beer/wine; heavy hors d'oeuvres; and a photo booth. The first 250 guests will receive a souvenir wine glass and shopping bag. Tickets are $15, and can be purchased at the Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive; Lionel Smith Ltd., 132 Laurens St. S.W.; and Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road. For more information, call Melida Caldwell at 803-644-2362 or Ciera Clingerman at 803-644-2377.
“Blinded by the Light," rated PG-13, will be shown from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The USC Aiken Wind Ensemble will perform a concert titled "French Connections" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Etherredge Center on the USCA Campus, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $10 for the public and free for students. To purchase tickets, visit usca.edu or call 803-641-3305.
Roxana Sirk from the Aiken County Homeless Coalition will give a talk titled "The Hidden Homeless on College Campuses" at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Mezzanine of the Student Activities Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Come learn how to prevent, support and reverse homeless in our community. For more information, email Kevin Nolan at kevinn@ussca.edu.
FRIDAY
A karaoke contest to raise funds for pancreatic cancer will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in the gym of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for kids, and includes karaoke, a pasta bar dinner from the Deft Chef and two adult beverages per adult admission. A cash bar will be available. For more information, call 803-998-9535.