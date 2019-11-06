TODAY
The Aiken County Republican Party and 803 Food Delivery are sponsoring a Political Forum for Aiken County School Board Districts 7, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. today in rooms 1 and 2 of the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The candidates will give opening and closing statements and answer questions from a selected panel. The forum will be live-streamed on the Aiken County GOP Facebook page.
The Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing will perform "Legend of Sleepy Hollow" at 7:30 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and $12 for students For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
Kitfox Pediatric Dentistry, 1395 Silver Bluff Road, will buy back children's extra Halloween candy for $1 per pound up to $10. All candy will be sent overseas to our troops through Operation Gratitude. Candy drop off dates are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Thursday.
THURSDAY
Town & Country will meet at Thursday at the USCA Convocation Center, 375 Robert Bell Parkway. Social time will begin at 10 a.m. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. Sgt. Mary Frantz, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-648-6748.
The S.C. Human Affairs Commission and the S.C. Collaborative for Race and Reconciliation will hold a panel discussion titled "No Blame, No Shame: A Conversation About Race" at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Jennifer H. Gunter, director of the S.C. Collaborative for Race and Reconciliation, will moderate. For more information, visit schac.sc.gov.
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Community Service will be collecting for Forces United and Wreaths Across America. Linda Caldwell, a veteran nurse of the Vietnam War, will be the guest speaker. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Beth Crowder at 803-226-9320 (A-L) or Sarah Bollinger at 828-432-7621 (M-Z) or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations must be made by noon Thursday.
Aiken Barnwell Mental Health Center and the Wagener Medical Clinic will hold a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at 120 Louie St., Wagener. The public is invited to attend and meet the mental health staff. For more information, call 803-508-7862.
An opening reception for "The Dog & Pony Show" and "Snap SRS" exhibits will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. The exhibits will be on display through Dec. 2. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m., 1016 Vaucluse Road. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
Coloring for Grownups will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring coloring pens or pencils. Coloring sheets and refreshments will be provided. To make a reservation, call 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
The Langley-Bath-Clearwater Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Burnettown Community Center, 3144 Augusta Road, Burnettown. Bill Babb, former outdoor editor for the Augusta Chronicle, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be "The Burning of Langley Mill."
South Carolina Mentor will hold an information drop-in from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 5140 Woodside Executive Court. For more information, call Belinda Wilder at 803-514-4324.
FRIDAY
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Getting a Business Loan from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce, 121 Richland Ave. E. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
Jan Haller, an artist from Taos, New Mexico, will teach a five-day process painting workshop titled Brushes on Paper: Tending the Creative Fire from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8-12, at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. For more information, call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
A special storytime with a member of the Aiken County Fire Department will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Mended Hearts Chapter No. 294 will meet Friday at 10 a.m. in the Miller Building of Nursing on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Sri Neshangi with Aiken Regional Medical Centers will be the guest speaker. The topic will be Personal Protective Equipment How and When We Should Visit.
SATURDAY
The Pieceful Hearts Quilt Guild will hold its 2019 Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, North Augusta. There will be more than 200 quilts on display, member booths offering handmade items and raffles. Admission is $7 per person for adults and free for children 12 and younger. For more information, visit piecefulheartsquilters.com.
American Legion Post No. 212, 602 Hampton Ave., will hold its annual Veterans Day program at 5 p.m. Saturday S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-640-2712.
"The Lion King," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Village, 3335 Wise Creek Lane. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Alex Chew at 803-514-2545.
The Office of Military Student Success at USCA will hold an Empowering Healthy Veterans 5K at 10 a.m. Saturday at Roberto Hernandez Stadium. Registration is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. All students are $10 if registered in advance and present ID at the door. For more information or to register, visit active.com. Proceeds will benefit Saratoga WarHorse.
The USCA Concert Choir will perform its annual fall concert at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. S.W.
The 2019 CSRA Hair and Beauty Expo will be held Saturday at the Bec Plex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta. The expo will feature a hair show, music, food and a variety of vendors. Admission is free.
SUNDAY
The Old Edgefield Genealogical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. Charles Baxley will be the guest speaker. His topic will be "Francis Marion, ecoming the Swamp Fox." For more information, call 803-637-4010.
A Horse District Tour and Dog Walk with author Lynda Sasscer Hill will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. Those wishing to attend should meet at the Track Kitchen, 420 Mead Ave.