TODAY
The Aiken Standard's Mistletoe + Merlot Holiday Market will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W. The event will include over 60 local vendors featuring handmade items, candles, soaps, jewelry and more; live music; beer/wine; heavy hors d'oeuvres; and a photo booth. The first 250 guests will receive a souvenir wine glass and shopping bag. Tickets are $15, and can be purchased at the Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive; Lionel Smith Ltd., 132 Laurens St. S.W.; and Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road. For more information, call Melida Caldwell at 803-644-2362 or Ciera Clingerman at 803-644-2377.
“Blinded by the Light," rated PG-13, will be shown from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The City of Aiken State Accommodations Tax Committee will hold a free grant writing workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. today in the auditorium of the Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. All current and future State Accommodations Tax Grant applicants are encouraged to attend. The ATAX handbook, ATAX application, funding process and reimbursement process will be reviewed. A copy of the ATAX handbook will be provided to each attendee. For more information or to RSVP, call Mary Rosbach at 803-644-1902 or email mrosbach@cityofaikensc.gov. Reservations were needed by Nov. 18.
The USC Aiken Wind Ensemble will perform a concert titled "French Connections" at 7:30 p.m. today in the Etherredge Center on the USCA Campus, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $10 for the public and free for students. To purchase tickets, visit usca.edu or call 803-641-3305.
Roxana Sirk from the Aiken County Homeless Coalition will give a talk titled "The Hidden Homeless on College Campuses" at 6 p.m. today on the Mezzanine of the Student Activities Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Come learn how to prevent, support and reverse homeless in our community. For more information, email Kevin Nolan at kevinn@ussca.edu.
The Aiken Poets will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at AnShu Asian Cafe, 122 Coach Light Way. The group meets the third Thursday of every month. New members are welcomed. Lucinda Clark will provide input on ideas about publishing a book of poetry and the Poetry Matters contest. She will also give an update on what's going on with her. For more information, call Roger Brock at 803-646-2141 or Joan Lacombe at 803-642-3872.
FRIDAY
A karaoke contest to raise funds for pancreatic cancer will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in the gym of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for kids, and includes karaoke, a pasta bar dinner from the Deft Chef and two adult beverages per adult admission. A cash bar will be available. For more information, call 803-998-9535.
The Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing will present Dessert Theatre, a fundraiser performance, at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Bechtel Experimental Theatre at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. Tickets are $35. Coffee and desserts will be provided. For more information, call 803-648-1438 or visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
SATURDAY
Single, Single Again will meet for brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday at IHOP, 180 Aiken Mall Drive. For more information, call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156 or email skipncar@aol.com.
The USC Aiken Eventing Team will hold a seminar featuring Savannah Fulton Nov. 23-24 at the Vista Schooling and Event Center, 859 Old Tory Trail. The cost is $200 for collegiate riders and $25 for all other riders. Show jumping will be the focus of the seminar on Saturday and cross country will be the seminar on Sunday. For more information, call 803-641-3738.
An origami activity for ages 12 and older will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Holiday Gift Making Workshop with Maggie Rasmussen will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. Learn to make French candles, mini sugar scrubs, botanical pulp wrapped soaps, chocolate dipped treats, bath salts, sachets and more. Tips and tricks on how to wrap a bottle of wine and handmade baked goods will also be taught. The cost is $75. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
The Sigma Pi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold its annual Academic Achievement Week program at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cumberland AME Church, 111 Kershaw St. S.E. The program will recognize fraternity members and student achievement. Judge Michael Morgan of the North Carolina Supreme Court will be the guest speaker. Admission is free.
The Carolina Pine Quilters 39th annual quilt show will be on display at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W., through Saturday. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. There are over 75 quilts on display.
A Barn Hunt Trial will be held from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 174 Mossy Tree Lane. There will food vendors, dog vendors artists and more.
The Aiken Community Theatre will hold a stage managing workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. The workshop is open to anyone interested in learning about what goes on backstage as a play is rehearsed and prepared to be presented. For more information or to register,call 803-648-1438.
FOTAS will hold a Black Friday Comes Early adoption event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 433 Wire Road. There will be adoptions specials and a free gift given with every adoption. For more information, call the shelter at 803-642-1537.
SUNDAY
The Aiken Choral Society will hold its seventh annual Renaissance Yuletide Feast at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the ballroom of The Reserve Club, 3000 The Reserve Club Drive. Tickets are $65 until Sunday and $70 if purchased Monday through Dec. 2. The event will feature madrigals and carols from the Renaissance era, actors from the Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing, Carl Purdy the wandering minstrel, a magician and David Brown on keyboard. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aikenchoralsociety.org or stop by the Aiken Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St. N.W.
MONDAY
The Town of Jackson will hold its Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Town Hall, 106 Main St., Jackson.