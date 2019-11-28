TODAY
Bloodies and Bagels will be held at 9 a.m today at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Enjoy bagels, cream cheese, coffee and Bloody Marys before the Blessing of the Hounds. There is no cost to attend but donations will be accepted.
The Blessing of the Hounds will be held at 11 a.m. today at Memorial Gate in Hitchcock Woods. It accessible via the South Boundary entrance. Those wishing to attend should allow 30 minutes to walk from Laurens Street. no motorized vehicles or dogs are permitted in the woods during this event. Admission is free.
PFLAG Aiken will not meet in November due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. All are welcome.
One Table will be held at 11 a.m. today in downtown Aiken. All are welcome.
FRIDAY
The Big Mo, 5822 Columbia Highway N., Monetta, will hold a Customer Appreciation event during its final weekend of the season Friday, Saturday and Dec. 1. For more information, visit thebigmo.com.
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. This will be the annual Christmas meeting and entertainment will be provided by M'Aiken Music. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. For more information or to make a reservation, call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.
SATURDAY
A Saturday Stories activities will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. There will be stories and songs followed by playtime. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The member businesses of the Aiken Downtown Development Association will be participating in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30.
The 20th annual Bonsai Open Garden will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 1 at the home of Caroline and Fred Wieland, 3933 Wood Valley Drive. The public is invited to come enjoy miniature trees and landscapes in fall color. The Wielands studied bonsai under several internationally known masters in Japan and have been practicing the art for 45 years. For more information or directions, call 803-221-2923 or email wielandcf@bellsouth.net.
Members of the Savannah River Stringband will play Christmas music and traditional tunes from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. For more information, call Vicki at 803-508-4431.
SUNDAY
The Jaycees Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in downtown Aiken. The parade will be held rain or shine.
An 18th century harp program performed by Rebecca Winans will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Horn's Creek Church Museum, 475 Old Stage Road, Edgefield. Tickets are $20 at the door. For more information, call 803-637-4027. Proceeds will benefit the Oakley Park Museum.
MONDAY
The Women of Woodside Holiday Home Tour will be held Monday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. A Tea and Craft Boutique will be held at the Woodside Plantation Country Club from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available at Nandina, 3 Monkeys, Plum Pudding, Menagerie, Southside Gallery, Aiken Design Center, The Reserve Club, Woodside Plantation Country Club, Woodside Development and Woodside Realty. For more information, visit womenofwoodside.com.
The Horse Creek Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 117 Hard St., Graniteville. Alexia Helsley with the USC Aiken history department, will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be "Graniteville and the Horse Creek Textile Industry." A Christmas buffet will follow the presentation. For more information, call 803-663-9457.
Beer and Carols will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in The Alley in downtown Aiken. All are welcome to come, enjoy a beverage and sing carols. Those who play an instrument and want to join the band should come by 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Adam Carnell at 803-354-1154.
TUESDAY
The North Augusta Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calhoun Park in downtown North Augusta.
A Creative Impressions Christmas performed by the R. Roy Goodwin II Concert will be at noon Tuesday at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
The Crosland Park Neighborhood Cooperative will hold a Holiday Social at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Resource Center, 1248 Crosland Drive N.E. Come meet your neighbors and enjoy holiday goodies. For more information, email cpna@atlanticbb.net.
Nuclear Care Partners will hold a free benefits workshop for former Savannah River Site workers from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. For more information, call 888-525-5111.
WEDNESDAY
Single, Single Again will hold a Wine and Cheese event Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Michael's Hall at St. Mary's. Those attending should bring a drink and hors d'oeuvres to serve four. Reservations are needed by Wednesday. For more information or to make a reservation, email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com or call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156. Email reservations are preferred.