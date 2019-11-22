TODAY
A karaoke contest to raise funds for pancreatic cancer will be held at 6 p.m. today in the gym of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for kids, and includes karaoke, a pasta bar dinner from the Deft Chef and two adult beverages per adult admission. A cash bar will be available. For more information, call 803-998-9535.
The Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing will present Dessert Theatre, a fundraiser performance, at 7:30 p.m. today in the Bechtel Experimental Theatre at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. Tickets are $35. Coffee and desserts will be provided. For more information, call 803-648-1438 or visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
SATURDAY
Single, Single Again will meet for brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday at IHOP, 180 Aiken Mall Drive. For more information, call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156 or email skipncar@aol.com.
The USC Aiken Eventing Team will hold a seminar featuring Savannah Fulton Nov. 23-24 at the Vista Schooling and Event Center, 859 Old Tory Trail. The cost is $200 for collegiate riders and $25 for all other riders. Show jumping will be the focus of the seminar on Saturday and cross country will be the seminar on Sunday. For more information, call 803-641-3738.
An origami activity for ages 12 and older will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Holiday Gift Making Workshop with Maggie Rasmussen will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. Learn to make French candles, mini sugar scrubs, botanical pulp wrapped soaps, chocolate dipped treats, bath salts, sachets and more. Tips and tricks on how to wrap a bottle of wine and handmade baked goods will also be taught. The cost is $75. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
The Sigma Pi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold its annual Academic Achievement Week program at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cumberland AME Church, 111 Kershaw St. S.E. The program will recognize fraternity members and student achievement. Judge Michael Morgan of the North Carolina Supreme Court will be the guest speaker. Admission is free.
The Carolina Pine Quilters 39th annual quilt show will be on display at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W., through Saturday. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. There are over 75 quilts on display.
A Barn Hunt Trial will be held from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 174 Mossy Tree Lane. There will food vendors, dog vendors artists and more.
The Aiken Community Theatre will hold a stage managing workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. The workshop is open to anyone interested in learning about what goes on backstage as a play is rehearsed and prepared to be presented. For more information or to register,call 803-648-1438.
FOTAS will hold a Black Friday Comes Early adoption event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 433 Wire Road. There will be adoptions specials and a free gift given with every adoption. For more information, call the shelter at 803-642-1537.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a New Member Meeting/Volunteer Update at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit momsdemandaction.org.
SUNDAY
The Aiken Choral Society will hold its seventh annual Renaissance Yuletide Feast at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the ballroom of The Reserve Club, 3000 The Reserve Club Drive. Tickets are $65 until Sunday and $70 if purchased Monday through Dec. 2. The event will feature madrigals and carols from the Renaissance era, actors from the Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing, Carl Purdy the wandering minstrel, a magician and David Brown on keyboard. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aikenchoralsociety.org or stop by the Aiken Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St. N.W.
MONDAY
The Town of Jackson will hold its Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Town Hall, 106 Main St., Jackson.