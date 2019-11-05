TODAY
The Mike Casey Trio will perform in concert at noon today at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
A Hunger & Malnutrition Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. today at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Participants will learn about the importance of eating a variety of foods, explore diets around the world using Peter Menzel's "Hungry Planet Family Food Portraits," discuss hunger and malnutrition, and learn about the work and mission of the Golden Harvest Food Bank. This program is open students in sixth through 12th grade. Attendance is free. Snacks will be provided. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call Nina Spinelli at 803-642-1512.
The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare will hold Forever Home for the Holidays from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the SPCA Thrift Store, 1589 Whiskey Road. Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the door. The event features shopping, food and drinks, tickets, music, door prizes and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit letlovelive.org.
The Aiken Lions Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. today at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Social time and dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. Betty Dannemiller, community action coordinator for Aiken County, will b eht the guest speaker. For more information, call Pat Friday at 803-645-0606.
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will perform from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E.
WEDNESDAY
The Aiken County Republican Party and 803 Food Delivery are sponsoring a Political Forum for Aiken County School Board Districts 7, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 6 at H. Odell Weeks, Rooms 1 and 2. The candidates will give opening and closing statements and answer questions from a selected panel. The forum will be live-streamed on the Aiken County GOP Facebook page.
THURSDAY
Town & Country will meet at Thursday, Nov. 7, at the USCA Convocation Center, 375 Robert Bell Parkway. Social time will begin at 10 a.m. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. Sgt. Mary Franzt, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-648-6748.
The S.C. Human Affairs Commission and the S.C. Collaborative for Race and Reconciliation will hold a panel discussion titled No Blame, No Shame: A Conversation About Race at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Jennifer H. Gunter, director of the S.C. Collaborative for Race and Reconciliation, will moderate. For more information, visit schac.sc.gov.
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Community Service will be collecting for Forces United and Wreaths Across America. Linda Caldwell, a veteran nurse of the Vietnam War, will be the guest speaker. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Beth Crowder at 803-226-9320 (A-L) or Sarah Bollinger at 828-432-7621 (M-Z) or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations must be made by noon Thursday, Nov. 7.
Aiken Barnwell Mental Health Center and the Wagener Medical Clinic will hold a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at 120 Louie St., Wagener. The public is invited to attend and meet the mental health staff. For more information, call 803-508-7862.
An opening reception for "The Dog & Pony Show" and "Snap SRS" exhibits will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. The exhibits will be on display through Dec. 2. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m., 1016 Vaucluse Road. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
Coloring for Grownups will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring coloring pens or pencils. Coloring sheets and refreshments will be provided. To make a reservation, call 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
FRIDAY
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Getting a Business Loan from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 8, at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce, 121 Richland Ave. E. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
Jan Haller, an artist from Taos, New Mexico, will teach a five-day process painting workshop titled Brushes on Paper: Tending the Creative Fire from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8-12, at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. For more information, call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
A special storytime with a member of the Aiken County Fire Department will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
SATURDAY
The Pieceful Hearts Quilt Guild will hold its 2019 Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, North Augusta. There will be more than 200 quilts on display, member booths offering handmade items and raffles. Admission is $7 per person for adults and free for children 12 and younger. For more information, visit piecefulheartsquilters.com.
American Legion Post No. 212, 602 Hampton Ave., will hold its annual Veterans Day program at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-640-2712.
"The Lion King," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.