TODAY
The mayor and council for the Town of Windsor will hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m. today in the activity building of First Baptist Church. The meeting is to finalize the Christmas parade scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m.
The Town of Jackson will hold its Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. today at the Town Hall, 106 Main St., Jackson.
TUESDAY
The Aiken Technical College Student EMS Association will hold a Stuff the Truck Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Toys will be collected in the health sciences building. The group is partnering with the Iron Medics EMS Motorcycle Club to deliver the gifts to two local hospitals. The motorcycle club will escort the ambulance.
The CSRA Parkinson's Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the dining room of St. John Towers, 724 Greene St. The program will be a celebration of the POP Walk and special entertainment by Ruth and Lamar Garrard. For more information, call Mary Ann Navarro at 706-364-1662.
WEDNESDAY
A candy sushi and slime activity will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. The program is for teens in sixth through 12th grades. Registration opened Nov. 14. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1121.
HolidIce, a synthetic ice experience, will be open at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road, today through Jan. 5. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 including skate rental and $10 if you bring your own skates. For more information, email holidiceaiken@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Bloodies and Bagels will be held at 9 a.m Thursday at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Enjoy bagels, cream cheese, coffee and Bloody Marys before the Blessing of the Hounds. There is no cost to attend but donations will be accepted.
The Blessing of the Hounds will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Gate in Hitchcock Woods. It accessible via the South Boundary entrance. Those wishing to attend should allow 30 minutes to walk from Laurens Street. no motorized vehicles or dogs are permitted in the woods during this event. Admission is free.
PFLAG Aiken will not meet in November due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. All are welcome.
One Table will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, in downtown Aiken. All are welcome.
FRIDAY
The Big Mo, 5822 Columbia Highway N., Monetta, will hold a Customer Appreciation event during its final weekend of the season Friday, Saturday and Dec. 1. For more information, visit thebigmo.com.
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. This will be the annual Christmas meeting and entertainment will be provided by M'Aiken Music. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. For more information or to make a reservation, call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.
SATURDAY
A Saturday Stories activities will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. There will be stories and songs followed by playtime. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The member businesses of the Aiken Downtown Development Association will be participating in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30.
The 20th annual Bonsai Open Garden will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 1 at the home of Caroline and Fred Wieland, 3933 Wood Valley Drive. The public is invited to come enjoy miniature trees and landscapes in fall color. The Wielands studied bonsai under several internationally known masters in Japan and have been practicing the art for 45 years. For more information or directions, call 803-221-2923 or email wielandcf@bellsouth.net.