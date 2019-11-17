TODAY
Lunch with Santa at the Depot will be held from noon to 2 p.m. today at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. This is a ticketed event and space is limited. The event includes a photo with Santa, lunch, a craft and letters to Santa. For more information or to make a reservation, call Melinda Caldwell at 803-644-2362 or email mcaldwell@aikenstandard.com.
The Pitbull Motorcycle Club will serve a Thanksgiving dinner for all New Hope tenants from 1 to 3 p.m. today at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville.
The USC Aiken Concert Choir and other community performers directed by Dr. Joel Scraper will join together for the sixth annual Harvest Home Concert at 7:30 p.m. today at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Admission is free but attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item in lieu of the admission cost. Donations will benefit ACTS.
The Carolina Pine Quilters 39th annual quilt show will be on display at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W., through Nov. 23. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. There are over 75 quilts on display.
MONDAY
The Aiken County Democratic Women's Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in room 1 of the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Emilie DeGryse, Aiken Chapter lead of Moms Demand Action, will be the guest speaker.
The Civil War Round Table of Augusta will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Goodwill's Snelling Center, 3165 Washington Road, Augusta. The cost to attend is $23 and includes dinner. Dues are $25 per year for individuals or $40 per couple. The guest speaker will be Philip Gerard, professor and chairman of the Department of Creative Writing at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington. His topic will be Battle of the Bands – The Soundtrack of the Civil War. For more information, contact Gwen Fulcher Young at 706-736-2909 or civilwarroundtableaugustaga.com.
The City of Aiken State Accommodations Tax Committee will hold a free grant writing workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the auditorium of the Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. All current and future State Accommodations Tax Grant applicants are encouraged to attend. The ATAX handbook, ATAX application, funding process and reimbursement process will be reviewed. A copy of the ATAX handbook will be provided to each attendee. For more information or to RSVP, call Mary Rosbach at 803-644-1902 or email mrosbach@cityofaikensc.gov. Reservations are needed by Monday, Nov. 18.
Aiken Women In Black, in partnership with Aiken Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market. These nonpartisan vigils in witness against war and all forms of violence are held on the first and third Monday of every month. All are invited to stand with us at Hitchcock Drive (the entrance to Aiken Estates, in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church). We have signs, or you may bring your own as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Emilie at 586-945-8771.
The North Augusta Council of Garden Clubs will hold an educational forum at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Drive, North Augusta. Campbell Vaughn, a UGA agriculture and natural resources agent for Richmond County, Georgia, will be the guest topic. His topic will be "Pollinators for the Butterfly Garden." THis event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Anna Sheets at 803-646-0888.
TUESDAY
Shoshana Bean will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway, as part of the USCA Cultural Series. Tickets are $15 to $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-641-3305 or email boxoffice@usca.edu.
Russel Joel Brown will perform Broadway classics at noon Tuesday at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
Aiken Prays, a non-denominational women's prayer group affiliated with Stonecroft, will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at The Village Cafe, 110 Coach Light Way S.W. All interested women are invited to attend. A short devotion will be shared and discussed, leading into the prayer time. Prayers may be either silent or aloud and will focus on ways to share God's love with others in addition to prayers for the community, country and personal concerns. The prayer time will be followed by lunch (Dutch treat) and fellowship. Reservations were needed by Nov. 15, and may be made by contacting Susan at 803-648-8126.
The Jubilee Club will meet at Millbrook Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The entertainment will be a performance by Bettina Johnson. Those attending should bring a covered dish to share. All are welcome. For more information, call President Tammi McLaughlin at 803-443-9631.
A book club for adults will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. "The Other Einstein" by Marie Benedict is November's book. To sign up call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
The Aiken Standard will hold an Aiken County School Board Candidate Forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. Find out where your candidate stands on areas of concern in your district. All candidates on the Dec. 10 ballot have confirmed attendance. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, call Melinda Caldwell at 803-644-2362.
The Aiken Lions Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Dinner and social time will be at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 803-645-0606.
The Beech Island Historical Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the society's History and Visitor's Center, 144 Old Jackson Highway, Beech Island. George McDaniel will be the moderator. The program will be the story of the Larke family of Beech Island and Kathwood. The family traces its roots back to Silver Bluff and Kathwood Plantations when they were owned by S.C. Gov. James Hammond. For more information, email Jackie Bartley at bdbartley@comcast.net or call 803-867-3600.
WEDNESDAY
A Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Student Activities Center on the campus of Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway. The fair will offer free screenings, health information and more. This event is free and open to the public.
The Cedar Creek Ladies Club will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Cedar Creek Community Center, 2584 Club Drive. The program will be "The FDR You Thought You Knew." Refreshments will be served.
The Adath Yeshurun Synagogue Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the private dining room of AnShu Cafe, 122 Coach Light Way. They will discuss "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris. Discussion will follow lunch. A signed copy of the book will be raffled with proceeds from the raffle going to the synagogue for ongoing maintenance. Seating is limited. For more information or to make a reservation, call 571-243-7937.
THURSDAY
The Aiken Standard's Mistletoe + Merlot Holiday Market will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W. The event will include over 60 local vendors featuring handmade items, candles, soaps, jewelry and more; live music; beer/wine; heavy hors d'oeuvres; and a photo booth. The first 250 guests will receive a souvenir wine glass and shopping bag. Tickets are $15, and can be purchased at the Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive; Lionel Smith Ltd., 132 Laurens St. S.W.; and Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road. For more information, call Melida Caldwell at 803-644-2362 or Ciera Clingerman at 803-644-2377.
“Blinded by the Light," rated PG-13, will be shown from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The USC Aiken Wind Ensemble will perform a concert titled "French Connections" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Etherredge Center on the USCA Campus, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $10 for the public and free for students. To purchase tickets, visit usca.edu or call 803-641-3305.
Roxana Sirk from the Aiken County Homeless Coalition will give a talk titled "The Hidden Homeless on College Campuses" at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Mezzanine of the Student Activities Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Come learn how to prevent, support and reverse homeless in our community. For more information, email Kevin Nolan at kevinn@ussca.edu.
FRIDAY
A karaoke contest to raise funds for pancreatic cancer will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in the gym of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for kids, and includes karaoke, a pasta bar dinner from the Deft Chef and two adult beverages per adult admission. A cash bar will be available. For more information, call 803-998-9535.