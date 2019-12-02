TODAY
The Women of Woodside Holiday Home Tour will be held today from 12:30 to 5 p.m. A Tea and Craft Boutique will be held at the Woodside Plantation Country Club from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available at Nandina, 3 Monkeys, Plum Pudding, Menagerie, Southside Gallery, Aiken Design Center, The Reserve Club, Woodside Plantation Country Club, Woodside Development and Woodside Realty. For more information, visit womenofwoodside.com.
The Horse Creek Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. today at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 117 Hard St., Graniteville. Alexia Helsley with the USC Aiken history department, will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be "Graniteville and the Horse Creek Textile Industry." A Christmas buffet will follow the presentation. For more information, call 803-663-9457.
Beer and Carols will be held at 7 p.m. today in The Alley in downtown Aiken. All are welcome to come, enjoy a beverage and sing carols. Those who play an instrument and want to join the band should come by 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Adam Carnell at 803-354-1154.
TUESDAY
The North Augusta Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calhoun Park in downtown North Augusta.
A Creative Impressions Christmas performed by the R. Roy Goodwin II Concert will be at noon Tuesday at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
The Crosland Park Neighborhood Cooperative will hold a Holiday Social at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Resource Center, 1248 Crosland Drive N.E. Come meet your neighbors and enjoy holiday goodies. For more information, email cpna@atlanticbb.net.
Nuclear Care Partners will hold a free benefits workshop for former Savannah River Site workers from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. For more information, call 888-525-5111.
WEDNESDAY
Single, Single Again will hold a Wine and Cheese event Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Michael's Hall at St. Mary's. Those attending should bring a drink and hors d'oeuvres to serve four. Reservations are needed by Wednesday. For more information or to make a reservation, email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com or call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156. Email reservations are preferred.
THURSDAY
The Aiken Community Theatre will perform "A Christmas Story," at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and Dec. 12, 13 and 14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 8, at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students/children. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
The Aiken Downtown Development Association invites residents to sip, stroll and shop during the Wine Walk from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The Downtown Aiken Wine Walk will transform retail shops into wine-tasting destinations. All wine samples will be available to order after the event through Palmetto Package and/or Plum Pudding in downtown Aiken. For a list of participation businesses, visit downtownaiken.com.
A Master Gardener class will be held at the Clemson University Extension, 1555 Richland Ave. E. Suite 500. Classes meet four hours a day for 15 weeks beginning Friday, Jan. 10. The cost is $300. Registration is required and must be made by Thursday. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited to the first 30 paid registrants. For more information, call Vickie Bertagnolli at 803-649-6297.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
The AAA/South Aiken Baptist Christian School Band will perform a Christmas concert at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the gym of South Aiken Baptist Christian School, 980 Dougherty Road. Admission is free.
Town & Country will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at Woodside Plantation Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The program will the annual holiday luncheon. Entertainment will be provided by the South Boundary Singers. The cost is $25. For more information, call Theresa Schuster at 571-243-7937.
FRIDAY
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Tax Reporting for Sole Proprietors from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
The 49th annual Christmas Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The juried craft show will have approximately 150 vendors. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
The Aiken Choral Society will hold its seventh annual Renaissance Yuletide Feast at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the ballroom of The Reserve Club, 3000 The Reserve Club Drive. Tickets are $70 through Friday. The event will feature madrigals and carols from the Renaissance era, actors from the Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing, Carl Purdy the wandering minstrel, a magician and David Brown on keyboard. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aikenchoralsociety.org or stop by the Aiken Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St. N.W.
The Festival of Trees will be held Dec. 6-15 at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. A tree lighting will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite tree through Friday, Dec. 20. The winner will be announced during the Santa at the Depot event on Saturday, Dec. 21. For more information, email hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov.
Aiken's annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place Dec. 6 in downtown Aiken.
The 32nd annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Friday will be a candlelight tour. A brunch and fashion show will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, 625 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. The tour will feature six homes. Brunch tickets are $10 and must be purchased by Friday, Nov. 29. Tour tickets are $20 and can be purchased until Friday, Dec. 6. Tickets for both the tour and brunch can be purchased at Jim Bush Flowers and Gifts, CommuniGraphics, Parks Pharmacy and the Arts and Heritage Center in North Augusta; Consign Design in Augusta; and Plum Pudding in Aiken. Tickets also are available online at natourofhomes.org.