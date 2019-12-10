TODAY
The City of Aiken will host Story Time with Mrs. Claus today from 4 to 5 p.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Children age 8 and younger can attend and enjoy holiday stories shared by Mrs. Claus and her special elf helpers. Each family in attendance will receives a free book to keep to encourage a lifelong love of reading. Light refreshments will be served. All children must be accompanied by an adult. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
The Aiken Concert Band will hold its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. today at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. TIckets are $10, $12 or $15 and can be purchased from the Etherredge Center Box Office by calling 803-641-3305 or online at aikenconcertband.org.
Single, Single Again will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Red Bowl, 2645 Whiskey Road. Reservations are needed by today. For more information or to make a reservation, email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com or call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156. Email reservations are preferred.
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet today at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Community Service will be collecting for Toys for Tots. The program will be a performance by the Aiken Singers. The cost is $15. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Kathy McGee 803-426-6899 (A-L) or Barb Novak 803-502-4933 (M-Z) or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations were needed by Dec. 5.
"Where'd You Go Bernadette," rated PG-13, will be shown from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
WEDNESDAY
The City of Aiken will host Breakfast with Santa at 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Santa is making a special stop in Aiken for a pancake breakfast with milk and juice. He is excited to listen to children's holiday wishes. After breakfast, children can make a holiday craft to take home. The event is for ages 12 and younger, accompanied by an adult. The cost is $3 per child. Registration is open through Wednesday; to register, call 803-642-7631 or 803-642-7634.
Cold War Patriots will hold a Town Hall to provide information on the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act to Savannah River Site Workers at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday in the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 600 Main St. S.W., New Ellenton.
THURSDAY
The Princely Players, an a capella singing group, will perform an education outreach at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture, 120 York St. N.E. Admission is free. The group will perform as part of the USC Aiken Cultural Series at 7:30 p.m. later that evening at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USCA, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $20 to $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-641-3305 or visit usca.edu/etherredge-center.
The Aiken Downtown Development Association will host from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Aiken. Luminaries will line the sidewalks in downtown Aiken as local businesses stay open late for holiday shoppers. For more information, visitaikensc.com.
The Diann Shaddox Foundation for Essential Tremor will hold Christmas in the 1800s from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. Tickets are $35 and include dinner, dessert, wine/beer and the performance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit diannshaddoxfoundation.org.
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 2265 Whiskey Road. This will be the last meeting of the year and is open to all federal employees working or retired.
A Winter Wonderland event will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. The event will feature a variety of fun winter activities. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
FRIDAY
Auggie's Holiday Weekend at SRP Park in North Augusta will include Auggie's Holiday Movie Night, BUZZar and Holiday Vendor Market. The two-day event begins with Holiday Movie Night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and concludes with Auggie's BUZZar and Holiday Vendor Market 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. On both nights, make sure to bring an unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots Toy Drive and receive a special gift at the gate.
A Santa Letter Workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Aiken County Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St. N.W. Children can drop in to write a letter to Santa with a little help from some elves, make a special craft and enjoy a Christmas treat. For more information, call 803-642-7557.
A Holiday Bazaar and Ghostly Stories event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W.
A blood drive will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, 302 University Parkway. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.
The Aiken Civic Orchestra will perform its holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. Raffle tickets for dinner for four at the Green Boundary with limo service by George Funeral Home will be sold for $50 during intermission. The winner will be drawn during the reception following the concert. Concert admission is free.
SATURDAY
Christmas Crafts at the Farmers Market will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday and 21, at the Aiken County Farmers Market, 115 Williamsburg St. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
The 28th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 26. The walk-through exhibit will feature more than 2 miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays. Shuttles will run from Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road. There is no parking at Hopelands, the Rye Patch or the Green Boundary Club. For more information, call the City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 803-642-7631.
The Augusta Choral Society will perform A Merrie Olde Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Saint Paul’s Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors age 60 ald older and $15 for students and active military. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit augustacs.org.
Gem Lakes Engaging Everyone will hold a Lighting of the Luminaries from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in Gem Lakes. The rain date will be Monday, Dec. 16. The community is welcome to attend.
The 10th Festival of Nativities will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 15, at Williston United Methodist Church, 6030 Springfield Road, Williston. The festival will feature over 100 unique nativities, baked goods and crafts for sale and refreshments. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. All proceeds will benefit United Methodist Women's mission projects.
Friends of the Gaston Livery Stable will hold Christmas at the Barn from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Gaston Livery Stable, 1315 Richland Ave. E. The barn will be decorated for the holidays, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop by. M'Aiken Music and the AAA Home School Band Ensemble will perform. Donations will be accepted.
National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday. The primary local ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2648 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. After the ceremony the public is invited to place wreaths on the veterans' graves. Additional wreaths will be placed at Pineview Memorial Gardens, 450 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta, at 2 p.m.; and Bethany Cemetery, 100 Hampton Ave. N.W., at 3 p.m. For more information, call Tony Venetz at 803-648-5885 or email tvenetz@att.net.
"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:40 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, vist abbe-lib.org.