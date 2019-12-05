TODAY
The Aiken Community Theatre will perform "A Christmas Story," at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, and Dec. 12, 13 and 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students/children. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
The Aiken Downtown Development Association invites residents to sip, stroll and shop during the Wine Walk from 6 to 8 p.m. today. The Downtown Aiken Wine Walk will transform retail shops into wine-tasting destinations. All wine samples will be available to order after the event through Palmetto Package and/or Plum Pudding in downtown Aiken. For a list of participation businesses, visit downtownaiken.com.
A Master Gardener class will be held at the Clemson University Extension, 1555 Richland Ave. E. Suite 500. Classes meet four hours a day for 15 weeks beginning Friday, Jan. 10. The cost is $300. Registration is required and must be made by today. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited to the first 30 paid registrants. For more information, call Vickie Bertagnolli at 803-649-6297.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
The AAA/South Aiken Baptist Christian School Band will perform its Christmas concert, "Emmanuel, God With Us," at 7:30 p.m. today in the gym of South Aiken Baptist Christian School, 980 Dougherty Road. Music will include "The First Noel, Silent Night"; "Away in a Manger"; "His Name is Wonderful"; "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers"; and more. Admission is free.
Town & Country will meet at 10 a.m. today at Woodside Plantation Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The program will the annual holiday luncheon. Entertainment will be provided by the South Boundary Singers. The cost is $25. For more information, call Theresa Schuster at 571-243-7937.
FRIDAY
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Tax Reporting for Sole Proprietors from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
The 49th annual Christmas Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The juried craft show will have approximately 150 vendors. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
The Aiken Choral Society will hold its seventh annual Renaissance Yuletide Feast at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the ballroom of The Reserve Club, 3000 The Reserve Club Drive. Tickets are $70 through Friday. The event will feature madrigals and carols from the Renaissance era, actors from the Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing, Carl Purdy the wandering minstrel, a magician and David Brown on keyboard. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aikenchoralsociety.org or stop by the Aiken Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St. N.W.
The Festival of Trees will be held Dec. 6-15 at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. A tree lighting will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite tree through Friday, Dec. 20. The winner will be announced during the Santa at the Depot event on Saturday, Dec. 21. For more information, email hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov.
Aiken's annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday on Newberry Street in downtown. The Kinderchoir will perform at 6:15 and the East Aiken School of the Arts will perform at 7 p.m. The tree lighting will be at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit aikenismagical.com.
The 32nd annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Friday will be a candlelight tour. A brunch and fashion show will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, 625 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. The tour will feature six homes. Brunch tickets are $10 and must be purchased by Friday, Nov. 29. Tour tickets are $20 and can be purchased until Friday, Dec. 6. Tickets for both the tour and brunch can be purchased at Jim Bush Flowers and Gifts, CommuniGraphics, Parks Pharmacy and the Arts and Heritage Center in North Augusta; Consign Design in Augusta; and Plum Pudding in Aiken. Tickets also are available online at natourofhomes.org.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department's Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar Series will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. today at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The program will be Right at Home Services presented by Jan Quail. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
Single, Single Again will hold a Wine and Cheese event Friday at St. Michael's Hall at St. Mary's. Those attending should bring a drink and hors d'oeuvres to serve four. Reservations were needed by Dec. 4. For more information or to make a reservation, email Carla Noziglia at lavwhpur@gmail.com or call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156. Email reservations are preferred.
SATURDAY
A Metal Holiday Ornament workshop led by Katie Kameen will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. Attendees will be able to stamp their own holiday ornaments. The cost is $45. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
The Nutcracker Tea will be held at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children, and can be purchased at Pitter Patter, 131 Laurens St. S.W.; and Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road.
A Polar Express pajama party will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas and should bring blankets and pillows. Popcorn and hot coco will be served. Advance reservations are required. The cost is $5 per person. For more information, call 803-644-1907.
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Bonita Peele at 803-443-8860.
Breakfast with Santa will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Town Hall, 106 Main St., Jackson.
Christmas for the Birds on Dec. 7
A Homes for the Holidays adoption event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. Dogs and puppies will be available for an adoption free of $35 and cats and kittens will have a free of $10. Pictures with Santa will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call the shelter at 803-642-1537.
A Forever Home for the Holidays event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Adoption fees will be waived during the event. Those wishing to help but are unable to adopt can also purchase items on the SPCA's Amazon Wish List and place them under the center's tree. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. For more information, call 803-642-2020 ext. 1141 or visit abbe-lib.org.
"The Art of Racing in the Rain," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:50 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
SUNDAY
The North Augusta Lions Club 2019 Christmas Parade will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday. The theme is "All I Want For Christmas Is…" For more information, call 803-624-2487.
The Jackson Christmas parade will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in downtown Jackson.
Menagerie, 108 Laurens St. S.W., will hold a children's day from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Children will be able to decorate an ornament with special markers and the ornament will be pressed while you wait. The cost is $20 per ornament.
The South Boundary Singers, a men's ensemble, will perform its holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Directed by Diane Haslam, the performance will feature a variety of beautiful and fun Yuletide songs including carols and holiday favorites. Musicians Elizabeth Lindroth, piano; Adam DePriest, violin; Karlton Timmerman, bass; and Jeremy Woodruff, percussion; will join the group. Admission is free with a goodwill offering.