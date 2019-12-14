TODAY
The Aiken Community Theatre will perform “A Christmas Story," at 7:30 p.m. today at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students/children. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
Auggie's Holiday Weekend at SRP Park in North Augusta conclude with Auggie's BUZZar and Holiday Vendor Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. PLease bring an unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots Toy Drive and receive a special gift at the gate.
D'Vine Community Outreach Inc. and D'Vine Creations will hold a free community luncheon at 1 p.m. Saturday at 602 Hampton Ave. For more information, call 803-292-7360.
Christmas Crafts at the Farmers Market will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday and 21, at the Aiken County Farmers Market, 115 Williamsburg St. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
The City of Aiken will host Breakfast with Santa at 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Santa is making a special stop in Aiken for a pancake breakfast with milk and juice. He is excited to listen to children's holiday wishes. After breakfast, children can make a holiday craft to take home. The event is for ages 12 and younger, accompanied by an adult. The cost is $3 per child. Registration was open through Dec. 11. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or 803-642-7634.
The 28th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. today through Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 26. The walk-through exhibit will feature more than 2 miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays. Shuttles will run from Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road. There is no parking at Hopelands, the Rye Patch or the Green Boundary Club. For more information, call the City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 803-642-7631.
The Augusta Choral Society will perform A Merrie Olde Christmas at 7:30 p.m. today at Saint Paul’s Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors age 60 ald older and $15 for students and active military. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit augustacs.org.
Gem Lakes Engaging Everyone will hold a Lighting of the Luminaries from 6 to 9 p.m. today in Gem Lakes. The rain date will be Monday, Dec. 16. The community is welcome to attend.
The 10th Festival of Nativities will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. today and Sunday at Williston United Methodist Church, 6030 Springfield Road, Williston. The festival will feature over 100 unique nativities, baked goods and crafts for sale and refreshments. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. All proceeds will benefit United Methodist Women's mission projects.
Friends of the Gaston Livery Stable will hold Christmas at the Barn from 5 to 9 p.m. today at the Gaston Livery Stable, 1315 Richland Ave. E. The barn will be decorated for the holidays, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop by. M'Aiken Music and the AAA Home School Band Ensemble will perform. Donations will be accepted.
National Wreaths Across America Day is today. The primary local ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2648 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. After the ceremony the public is invited to place wreaths on the veterans' graves. Additional wreaths will be placed at Pineview Memorial Gardens, 450 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta, at 2 p.m.; and Bethany Cemetery, 100 Hampton Ave. N.W., at 3 p.m. For more information, call Tony Venetz at 803-648-5885 or email tvenetz@att.net.
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:40 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, vist abbe-lib.org.
SUNDAY
Holiday Cookie Stroll by the ADDA from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Participating businesses will offer cookies. For a list of all participating businesses, visit downtownaiken.com.
The 28th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14-23, and Thursday, Dec. 26. The walk-through exhibit will feature more than 2 miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays. A concerts will be held at 7 p.m. on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage. the Hillview Baptist Church Choir will perform on Sunday. Shuttles will run from Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road. There is no parking at Hopelands, the Rye Patch or the Green Boundary Club. For more information, call the City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 803-642-7631.
Timothy Boyd Miller and Friends will perform a Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Grover C. Maxwell Performing Arts Theatre, 2500 Walton Way, Augusta. Tickets are $50 for general admission and $20 for students. VIP tickets are $100 and include admission, a VIP reception, meet and greet and a souvenir booklet. For more information, email discoverthewayout@gmail.com.
The South Aiken Beta Club will wrap gifts from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Paradise Point Nails & Spa, 1388 Whiskey Road. Wrapping paper and gift bags will be supplied, but those wishing to bring their own can.