TODAY
The Aiken Community Theatre will perform "A Christmas Story," at 7:30 p.m. today and Dec. 12, 13 and 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students/children. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
The 49th annual Christmas Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The juried craft show will have approximately 150 vendors. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
The Aiken Choral Society will hold its seventh annual Renaissance Yuletide Feast at 6:30 p.m. today in the ballroom of The Reserve Club, 3000 The Reserve Club Drive. Tickets are $70 through Friday. The event will feature madrigals and carols from the Renaissance era, actors from the Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing, Carl Purdy the wandering minstrel, a magician and David Brown on keyboard. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aikenchoralsociety.org or stop by the Aiken Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St. N.W.
The 32nd annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today. A brunch and fashion show will be held at 9:30 a.m. today in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, 625 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. The tour will feature six homes. Brunch tickets must have been purchased by Nov. 29. Tour tickets are $25 and can be purchased at any tour stop. For more information, visit natourofhomes.org.
A Metal Holiday Ornament workshop led by Katie Kameen will be held from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. Attendees will be able to stamp their own holiday ornaments. The cost is $45. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
The Nutcracker Tea will be held at 1 and 3 p.m. today at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children, and can be purchased at Pitter Patter, 131 Laurens St. S.W.; and Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road.
A Polar Express pajama party will be held at 6 p.m. today and Sunday at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas and should bring blankets and pillows. Popcorn and hot coco will be served. Advance reservations are required. The cost is $5 per person. For more information, call 803-644-1907.
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Bonita Peele at 803-443-8860.
Breakfast with Santa will be held at 9 a.m. today in the Town Hall, 106 Main St., Jackson.
A Homes for the Holidays adoption event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. Dogs and puppies will be available for an adoption free of $35 and cats and kittens will have a free of $10. Pictures with Santa will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call the shelter at 803-642-1537.
A Forever Home for the Holidays event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Adoption fees will be waived during the event. Those wishing to help but are unable to adopt can also purchase items on the SPCA's Amazon Wish List and place them under the center's tree. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. For more information, call 803-642-2020 ext. 1141 or visit abbe-lib.org.
"The Art of Racing in the Rain," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:50 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Lore Family will perform in concert at 6 p.m. today at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2094 Columbia Highway N. A love offering will be received.
SUNDAY
The North Augusta Lions Club 2019 Christmas Parade will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday. The theme is "All I Want For Christmas Is…" For more information, call 803-624-2487.
The Jackson Christmas parade will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in downtown Jackson.
Menagerie, 108 Laurens St. S.W., will hold a children's day from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Children will be able to decorate an ornament with special markers and the ornament will be pressed while you wait. The cost is $20 per ornament.
The South Boundary Singers, a men's ensemble, will perform its holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Directed by Diane Haslam, the performance will feature a variety of beautiful and fun Yuletide songs including carols and holiday favorites. Musicians Elizabeth Lindroth, piano; Adam DePriest, violin; Karlton Timmerman, bass; and Jeremy Woodruff, percussion; will join the group. Admission is free with a goodwill offering.