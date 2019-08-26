TODAY
A group for those interested in playing the ukulele and singing will hold its first meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. For more information, call Vicki at 803-508-4431 or email vickigibboney@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
A book club for adults will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. August's book is "The Hypnotist's Love Story" by Liane Moriarty. Those wishing to participate should sign up at the reference desk. For more information, call 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
Out of school time homework assistance and tutoring will be offered from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The first session will meet Tuesday. Assistance will be facilitated by Ms. Coates, adjunct instructor at Aiken Technical College. There is no cost to attend and its open to all grade levels. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
The CSRA Parkinson Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the dining room of St. John Towers, 724 Greene St., Augusta. Aida Von Schirach with Lundbeck will speak and provide an overview of Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension. For more information, call Mary Ann Navarro at 706-344-1662.
Bound to Sing, a choir for boys with unchanged voices, will hold auditions from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 120 Chesterfield St. N. The choir is directed by Brandon Ball. Rehearsals start Tuesday, Sept. 3. For more information, email Brandon Ball at bball1@augusta.edu or call Tom Calhoun at 803-522-2908.
The Aiken Singers, a community choir under the direction of Diane Haslam, will begin rehearsals for its fall season on Tuesday. Rehearsals will be held from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. in the Choir room of St. John's United Methodist Church, 157 Chesterfield St. N. All adults singers are welcome to come try out on any Tuesday through mid-September. Auditions are not required. For more information, email aikensingers@gmail.com or call 803-270-0542.
THURSDAY
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will hold a Speech-A-Thon at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. For more information, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.