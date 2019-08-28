TODAY
Kenny Evenson, a golf instructor, and Darcy Armstrong, a physical therapist, will give a workshop titled Lower Back Pain Solutions for the Mature Golfer at 5:30 p.m. today at SOuth Aiken Physical Therapy, 943 Pine Log Road. The workshop is free and space is limited. Reservations are requested. For more information or to RSVP, call 803-649-9797 or visit healthyaiken.com.
THURSDAY
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will hold a Speech-A-Thon at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. For more information, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.
An opening reception for the Broken Ink exhibit will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Upper Gallery of the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. USC Aiken art professor Dr. Jeremy Culler will speak. The exhibit is free and will be on display through Sept. 27.
MONDAY
The Savannah River Stringband will hold a jam session at 7 p.m. Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Those wishing to join in should bring an acoustic instrument. For more information, visit savannahriverstringband.shutterfly.com or email Vicki Gibboney at dvgbi@atlanticbb.net.