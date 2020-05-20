Residents who receive a water bill through the City of Aiken will need to pay their balance in full by Monday, May 25.
After Wednesday, May 20, the city will begin adding the 10 percent late fee to residential water bills if they are not paid in full.
The city will be cutting off water for non-payment for residents with accounts that are two or more months past due, beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.
With Monday being Memorial Day, city offices will be closed.
City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh advises for residents to use the drop-off box at the financial building's drive-thru, or pay online to catch up on their bills.
Payment of past due balances can be paid at the city financial office at 135 Laurens St. SW, online or by mail before this date.
The city originally announced Tuesday on its website that it will resume issuing late fees on any remaining balance due on water bills after the due date of the May 20, and will resume service cutoffs for non-payment.
Such practices were originally suspended in mid-March after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster urged companies not to disconnect customers for nonpayment during a public health emergency.
On May 13, McMaster rescinded the request, allowing utility services to resume their normal operations.
For questions or assistance with paying, contact the Finance Department at (803) 642-7603, option #2.