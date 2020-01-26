Hundreds packed into the USC Aiken Convocation Center Sunday afternoon for the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration, an event designed to uplift, inspire and pay homage to the civil rights icon’s message and teachings.
The annual affair, put on by USCA and Aiken Technical College, featured song and prayer, an awards ceremony for local students, a service fair and remarks from area leaders.
Dr. Daren Timmons, the provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs at USCA, said the community celebration – and the widespread planning and production effort it demands – epitomizes the message of togetherness King offered.
Dr. Bobby Donaldson was the keynote speaker Sunday. Donaldson is an Augusta native and currently serves as an associate professor of history and as the director of the Center for Civil Rights History and Research at USC in Columbia.
"And we come today to honor," Donaldson said at the beginning of his remarks, "to remember, and to commemorate the life of Dr. King."
Donaldson, who spoke with motivating vigor, described King as a leader of extraordinary vision, a young preacher with a brilliance and a great samaritan who fought "battle after battle" against injustice, violence, poverty and inequity. This year's community celebration focused on a quote from King's work: "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy."
Donaldson's speech – at its conclusion met with a standing ovation – recounted King's deep influence in the CSRA and South Carolina, in Aiken and Augusta, and in Columbia and Orangeburg.
"Every year we gather for events like this: celebrations, commemorations, breakfasts, parades," Donaldson said. "And yet, the question is, where do you stand? Not only today, but tomorrow, and in the years to come."
Both state Rep. Bill Clyburn and Richard Johnson Jr., a veteran and prominent community leader, said the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration was powerful and executed well.
Clyburn described Donaldson's oration as "really needed." The Aiken Democrat hoped the message lingered with those in attendance, emphasizing that King's legacy and message is, among other things, "justice and equality for all."