The city of Aiken's general election is Tuesday.
Voters across the city will hit the polls — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — and will choose the next mayor and the next representatives for the city's first and third districts.
Ahead of the election, the Aiken Standard reached out to the various candidates and posed a handful of questions.
Mayor Rick Osbon, a Republican, is seeking reelection. He is unopposed.
City Council member Gail Diggs, the Democrat representing District 1, is seeking reelection, as well. Republican Jeremy Stevens, a political newcomer, is challenging her.
Kay Biermann Brohl, a Republican, and John Brecht, a Democrat, are in the running to represent District 3. City Council member Dick Dewar, the Republican currently representing the third district, is not seeking reelection.
Below are the questions asked and answers received; some are edited for clarity and brevity.
Osbon provided a lengthy statement, as he faces no formal competition.
Osbon (mayor): Over the past four years, I have worked with the City Council and citizens to not just find solutions to our challenges, but to plan for our future.
We have many accomplishments as a city to be proud of: being named as Southern Living's best small town in the South; beginning the process of converting our 178 parkways back to their active, walkable state; planning for and identifying funding for alternative routes to reduce traffic on Whiskey Road; our new, state of the art Public Safety building that doubled the space for our officers; developing and working with the Hitchcock Woods Foundation to implement a stormwater plan that will protect this great asset; and the implementation of a tree inventory and plan that proactively protects our grand trees, like the oaks of South Boundary, while replacing every tree we lose with three significant new ones. Under our city manager's guidance, I have watched our staff find ways to work with citizens to solve problems. We have streamlined the process of doing business in Aiken, and we are seeing the benefits of it.
One of the things I am most proud of is our vibrant downtown. The Alley revitalization and planned activities there have brought people from all over our region to Aiken to enjoy our stores and restaurants.
I believe that Aiken is truly the best place to live, work, and raise a family, but that we cannot take for granted that the Aiken of today will be here for future generations.
(Osbon is a third generation family business owner in Aiken, running the family business, Osbon's Dry Cleaners, which his father and grandfather started together in 1948. Rick graduated from Aiken High School and is a 1993 graduate of USC Aiken with a degree in business administration.)
District 1: What motivated you to run?
Diggs: I've been serving the Aiken community for the past 40 years through various boards, commissions, and nonprofit work. These relationships gave me the opportunity to better know my neighbors in diverse District 1 and assist them with their differentiating needs. I was encouraged to run by neighbors across this district.
Stevens: I am motivated by the children of our great city and the desire to see them grow and prosper with their families in the future. I am also motivated to see an insurgence of youth in the political landscape of the area.
District 1: What separates you from the competition, or what makes you the best choice?
Diggs: I love Aiken. I believe in reaching out to my constituents and meeting them where they are. I have a record of putting people before politics and serving as a voice for all. Years of community work provide me with a large network of resources that actively benefit citizens.
Stevens: I believe in a changing of the guard and believe a new set of ears for the people's voice is a great choice.
District 1: How do you plan to improve or foster the relationship between district residents and Public Safety?
Diggs: We must keep our communities and our officers safe. I support the Community to Government Forum and Safe Communities Initiative, encourage our Citizens Academy and Citizens Advisory Board, and will continue to ensure that our officers have the resources for the best training and facilities. I will continue to encourage citizens to partner with their neighbors and speak out when they see an issue. Finally, I will continue to support positive recreational opportunities that provide healthy outlets for our youth.
Stevens: I plan to continue to foster the relationship that has been growing, and to find new avenues of partnership and education that can push them closer together.
District 1: What area in your district is ripe for economic development or growth? Why?
Diggs: Parts of District 1 have been designated as an opportunity zone. I believe Richland Avenue, east of York, is the key area. There are vacant lots/abandoned properties that can be developed. Positive activity in the works includes a new housing development on Beaufort Street, the new Children's Place, and the renovation/additions coming to the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center. We will prioritize smart growth as we bring public and private partnership to make improvements.
Stevens: Economic development and growth can be different to many people. I feel heading towards I-20 is key to one part, along with small business growth across the entire district and city will be vital to residents.
District 3: What motivated you to run?
Brohl: Looking at the city and some of the issues facing it, I knew that my decades of experience and vision could serve Aiken and her people. I have served on/worked with numerous businesses, nonprofits and government. I have the ability to bring different groups and people together in order to get things done.
Brecht: I am inspired to serve the community that has been good to me and my family since the mid-1980s. In municipal elections, people vote backyard issues. Political parties are irrelevant. I would like to see Aiken end partisan elections to encourage new ideas and greater participation in addressing municipal issues.
District 3: What separates you from the competition, or what makes you the best choice?
Brohl: My experience makes me the best choice for Aiken. Whether it be my service on the South Carolina Ethics Commission, Aiken Women's Heart Board, Aiken Regional Board of Governors, G.E.M. (Guide, Educate, Mentor) Program-Aiken High, or Aiken Planning Commission. I know what it takes to work with others, hear their ideas and make a decision with impact.
Brecht: I care, I listen, and I act exclusively on the concerns and best interests of my neighbors, and not on special interests. I believe in robust civic engagement, and I am committed to the premise that elected officials must serve their constituents in good faith and with complete transparency.
District 3: What can be done to improve the Aiken bypass? Or, is it fine as is?
Brohl: The Aiken bypass is a state-run road. Previously, SCDOT has listened to public input on the matter and the public has made their concerns/opinions known. In 2020 there will be intersection and safety modifications at key points from Silver Bluff to U.S. 1. After these safety modifications are implemented, I am looking forward to a safer and improved bypass. Moving forward after that, I will always listen to the public and work with SCDOT to make sure the bypass is at its best and safest.
Brecht: Bypass improvements are not exclusively in City Council's wheelhouse. The SCDOT and the Federal Highway Administration have planned improvements that will be underway in the near future. Additional turn lanes, resurfaced pavement, widened shoulders and a multi-use path will improve the condition, functionality and safety of the Hitchcock Parkway. This is a vital connector between the Southside and hospital and university. The city must work with SCDOT to complete this project in a timely and efficient manner.
District 3: How would you improve the Richland Avenue corridor? What can be done to it (especially given the recently approved hospital concept)?
Brohl: Since ONLY the concept plan has been approved for the old hospital, I am looking forward to helping the city with the finance part of the proposed project, which is still being worked out. If and when this project is approved, I believe it will be a crux of new development in that area of the city. We can help new business that will be attracted there by cutting red tape, insuring infrastructure and by making beautification a priority.
Brecht: Improving the West Richland Avenue corridor is a pressing concern of District 3 and the entire city. Commercial blight scars this gateway to Aiken. Derelict gas stations, pay-day lenders and vacant storefronts are an eyesore and a magnate for crime in Aiken. I support stronger zoning ordinances by establishing an overlay district. Using tax incentives and fee rebates will encourage businesses to better maintain their properties. Landscape beautification can be realized through grants and hospitality taxes.