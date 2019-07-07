Tim Behling doesn't have any children of his own yet, but as a mentor to youth, he's got hundreds of them.
Behling, 25, is the founder of SUCCESSTEAM, a nonprofit organization that specializes in education and youth development. He works with six or seven full-time team members.
“We focus on youth and the millennial generation – making sure they're ready to step into leadership roles and understand the importance of community-based programming,” Behling said. “Our programs are based on things we needed growing up or things that we see other people need growing up. Every one of our programs is tailor-made for our community, making sure that we're hitting on every angle that needs to be hit on. It's still a baby, but it's growing into what it needs to be.”
Started in 2015, SUCCESSTEAM has sponsored a back-to-school book bag drive for four years and awarded its first academic scholarship this year. The organization sponsors college tours to expose middle and high school students to the opportunities of higher education.
In late June, SUCCESSTEAM held its third-annual Big Brother program, a three-day, overnight program for young men at USC Aiken. More than 100 middle and high school students ages 13-18 from South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia attended.
“The purpose is to teach them about adult male maturation and leadership, not necessarily to define masculinity or manhood for them, but we do want to teach them what adult male leadership is,” Behling said.
Behling also is involved with the education outreach component of the Concerned Ministers Fellowship, which also focuses on food and hunger and resource allocation. The community-based organization brings mentors, ministers, pastors, preachers other people involved in the community together with people who need assistance.
An Aiken native, Behling is a son of Margaret Nickerson and Scott Nickerson and grew up the only son in a “house full of young ladies,” he said.
He attended Oakwood-Windsor Elementary and Aiken Middle and graduated from South Aiken High in 2012. He graduated from Aiken Technical College in 2016 and received his bachelor's degree in business management from USCA in 2018.
“I'm fully home-grown,” Behling said.
Behling said his organization's name tells its story.
“Success, to me, means impact; and team is just understanding that you're going to need positive people around you to do pretty much anything in life,” he said. “From that aspect, I was thinking that not only did I have dreams and goals that I wanted to accomplish but maybe other people did, too. So let's make an organization that's beneficial to the community. Leadership, as a whole, is my passion – and what really drives me: leadership, mentorship and being able to reach back to help others.”