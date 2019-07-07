The 2019-20 academic year will be her first as a principal for Dr. Tiffany Hall, and one of her goals is to share her energy, enthusiasm and her lifelong love of service with her new students at Leavelle McCampbell Middle School in Graniteville.
“We have a lot of service projects going on, so that's a goal for me for the children. I want them to have as many service leadership opportunities – all levels of kids, not just the real smart kids or the best behaved kids – so they find where their passion is. I want them to have the opportunities to explore all the possibilities so, as adults, they will continue to be involved,” Hall said.
A daughter of Dennis and Monica Turner, Hall, 38, said she developed a passion for service from her father, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard and taught ROTC at Aiken High School.
“I believe your life is your example,” Hall said. “My dad volunteered for the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, VFW, MOAA. He did the drill team and rifle team at Aiken High. From his commendations from the Coast Guard, I learned he was part of the Cuban refugee mission and saved 15 lives. He literally is a superhero. I've just been surrounded by giving back to your community.”
Following her father's example, Hall is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Aiken; the Aiken Junior Woman's Club; and Delta Kappa Gamma, a sorority for women educators. She was the vice president of the Aiken Jaycees and is on the executive leadership team for Aiken Relay For Life, a community-based event that raises money and awareness for the American Cancer Society.
She also is active with the Aiken Young Professionals and volunteers with the Aiken Downtown Development Association.
“When you volunteer, you see the good in people – people who just genuinely care for other people whether it's giving their time, their money or their efforts,” Hall said. “Aiken has so much to offer. You can be involved in so much.”
Originally, Hall wanted to be a lawyer, but after shadowing a local lawyer while she was a student at Aiken High, she changed her mind.
“He had me doing briefs and highlighting phone numbers. He said what you see on TV and what we actually do are two different things,” Hall said.
Hall said she applies the characteristics that initially drew her to law to education.
“I think I'd describe myself as very courageous, and I have a lot of integrity. I will stand up when nobody else is willing to,” she said. “I'm the same in education. If I feel something is right for kids, I'm going to do everything in my power to get it done. The opposite is true, too.”
Now, Hall said education is “what I was meant to do.”
“I get to know each child individually and develop a relationship with them like they are my own and try to get to their fullest potential. I couldn't imagine working in any other field.”
Hall earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Coastal Carolina University and a specialist degree and her doctorate from USC Columbia. She taught high school social studies in Mullins and was an administrator in Clover and Orangeburg school districts.
When she was offered the job of assistant principal at Jackson STEM Middle School, where she was assistant principal until taking her new position, it was a homecoming for Hall and her sons, Parker and Payton, who attended Aiken High just as their mother did.
“I was a military kid, and we lived in Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan. But when anyone asks where home is, I always say Aiken. This is where I lived the longest growing up,” she said. “I came home because I was really looking for the community that I felt here. I felt like Aiken didn't just give me academics as a kid. It gave me character, and I wanted that for my own children.”
Outside work and service, Hall and her sons have Gamecock season football tickets.
“It's a magical time to just be able to spend time with your kids and root for the same team. You just feel like one big family,” she said.
They also like to spend time with her parents at Lake Greenwood.
“I'm a true Coast Guard kid,” Hall said. “I love anything water.”