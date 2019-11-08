The holidays are just around the corner and the Aiken Standard aims to help residents find the perfect gift at the second Mistletoe + Merlot holiday shopping market.

The first 250 visitors who attend Mistletoe + Merlot will receive a souvenir wine glass, and residents can secure their ticket now.

The Aiken Standard's Mistletoe + Merlot holiday shopping market will be held at Newberry Hall in downtown Aiken from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Last year, the first-ever Mistletoe + Merlot was held at the Aiken County Historical Museum and saw a hefty turnout.

Ciera Clingerman, of the Aiken Standard's events and sales team, said a "very well-attended" event is anticipated this year.

“This new location is to accommodate our guests with more parking and our vendors with more space," Clingerman said. "We are looking forward to a great turnout with tasty beverages, hors d’oeuvres and fantastic vendors.”

This year, Mistletoe + Merlot will showcase 48 local vendors selling crafts, gifts, jewelry and more. There also will be Christmas music, chair massages, beer and wine, and a photo booth.

"We are excited to be in a bigger, more open venue this year," said Melinda Caldwell, Aiken Standard events specialist. "We've got a little bit of everything to get your Christmas shopping started."

Tickets are available for $15 and can be purchased online at tickets.aikenstandard.com. Tickets include entry and one drink ticket for beer or wine. A cash bar will be available with $3 beer and $5 wine. Water, tea and lemonade will be provided, too.

Tickets also can be purchased at the Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive; Lionel Smith Ltd., 132 Laurens St. S.W.; Hibbitts Drug Co., 735 N. Main St., New Ellenton; Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road; and Vikki's Boutique, 1501 Whiskey Road.

For more information, call Caldwell at 803-644-2362 or Clingerman at 803-644-2377.