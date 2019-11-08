The first 250 visitors who attend Mistletoe + Merlot will receive a souvenir wine glass, and residents can secure their ticket now for the holiday shopping market.
The Aiken Standard's Mistletoe + Merlot holiday shopping market is returning for those looking to get an early jump on their holiday shopping. This year, the holiday shopping market will be held at Newberry Hall in downtown Aiken from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Last year, the first-ever Mistletoe + Merlot took place at the Aiken County Historical Museum and saw a hefty turnout.
Ciera Clingerman, of the Aiken Standard's events and sales team, said a "very well-attended" event is anticipated this year.
“This new location is to accommodate our guests with more parking and our vendors with more space," Clingerman said. "We are looking forward to a great turnout with tasty beverages, hors d’oeuvres and fantastic vendors.”
This year, Mistletoe + Merlot will showcase 48 local vendors selling crafts, gifts, jewelry and more. There also will be Christmas music, chair massages, beer and wine, and a photo booth.
"We are excited to be in a bigger, more open venue this year," said Melinda Caldwell, Aiken Standard events specialist. "... We've got a little bit of everything to get your Christmas shopping started."
Tickets are available for $15 a piece and can be purchased online at tickets.aikenstandard.com. Tickets include entry and one drink ticket for beer or wine. A cash bar will be available with $3 beer and $5 wine. Water, tea and lemonade will be provided, too.
Tickets also are available at the Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive; Lionel Smith Ltd., 132 Laurens St. S.W.; Hibbitts Drug Co., 735 N. Main St., New Ellenton; Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road; and Vikki's Boutique, 1501 Whiskey Road.
For more information, call Melinda Caldwell at 803-644-2362 or Ciera Clingerman at 803-644-2377.