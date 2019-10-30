Several key Halloween events were rained out last weekend in Aiken, including the City of Aiken's big trunk-or-treat event at Citizens Park.
Unfortunately, the weather on Halloween is not expected to be much better.
Current forecasts call for scattered showers throughout the day, increasing to an 80% chance of rain going into the evening. Thunderstorms are also "likely" in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast also calls for a breezy day, with gusts potentially up to 28 miles per hour.
Here are some events with indoor venues happening on Halloween:
Trick or Treat with the Aiken County Visitor's Center
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aiken County Visitor's Center, located at 133 Laurens St. N.W.
A Halloween event with candy, photos ops and crafts. Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.
Trick or Treat at Aiken cultural center
4:30 to 6 p.m. at The Center for African American History, Art and Culture, located at 120 York St. N.E.
Children in costume can trick-or-treat at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture. Adults are encouraged to take part in a voter registration and education opportunity at this event, organized by the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP. For additional information, visit www.caahac.org or call 803-226-0269.
Trick or Treat at Rose Hill
5 to 8 p.m. at Rose Hill in Aiken, located at 221 Greenville St. N.W.
On Halloween, children can trick or treat and take part in photo ops at Rose Hill in Aiken and The Stables Restaurant. For more information, call 803-648-1181 or visit the event's Facebook page.
Trick or treat at The Riding School
4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Riding School, 2319 Chukker Creek Road.
For more information, visit the group's Facebook page.