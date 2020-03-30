The races are on for elected positions in Aiken County government.
When the filing period for the Nov. 3 general election ended Monday at noon, there were three candidates for the County Council seat in District 3 and two for the County Council seat in District 4.
Challenging incumbent Danny Feagin in District 3, which includes Graniteville and parts of the Aiken area, are Daryl Davis and Don Turno.
All are Republicans.
Feagin, who works at Kimberly-Clark in Beech Island, completed the necessary paperwork at the county’s Registration and Elections office March 17, the day after the filing period opened. He is seeking his second term.
Davis, a Fairfield County paramedic and a former Aiken County Emergency Medical Services chief, filed March 26.
Turno, who is the business support manager for Site Services at the Savannah River Site, entered the race March 27.
He also was a candidate for the seat in 2016.
“District 3 is one of the fastest growing districts in the county, and I don’t think we are getting the representation and leadership that District 3 deserves,” Turno said. “(County Council) Chairman (Gary) Bunker is doing a great job with how he communicates what is going on county-wide, and I think that our representative for the district ought to be doing the same thing – ought to be on social media, ought to be attending town meetings, ought to be more in touch with what’s going on in the district and ought to be helping people of the district a little more than what I’m seeing.
“The county as a whole, we’re growing very fast with the cyber command coming and the (Savannah River) Site and its new missions,” he continued. “I think that there is a lot of long-range planning that we need to be doing. We need to be looking at our facilities and upgrading our facilities.”
In District 4, which includes North Augusta, the candidates are Kelley Mobley and David Beja.
A Republican, Mobley filed March 19. He is the greater Aiken market executive for First Citizens Bank.
Beja, who is a Democrat, entered the race Monday.
He teaches seventh grade life science at Leavelle McCampbell Middle School in Graniteville.
“Basically, I want to give a voice to everybody,” Beja said, “and that’s why I registered as a Democrat. I’m a transplant from New York. I want to make sure that every person’s voice is heard, whether they are rich or poor. I am progressive on some issues and very conservative on other issues.”
Chuck Smith, who currently represents District 4 and has served on County Council since 2000, told the Aiken Standard in December that he would not be seeking reelection.
He is a Republican.
Incumbent Gary Bunker, a Republican, is the only candidate for County Council Chairman. He won a special election in 2017 to fill the seat vacated by longtime County Council Chairman Ronnie Young.
Young became the S.C. representative for House District 84 after capturing a special election earlier in 2017. He replaced former Rep. Chris Corley, who resigned and later pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree domestic violence.
Young died last May at the age of 71.
Two other County Council candidates also are running unopposed – incumbents Andrew Siders in District 7 and Willar Hightower Jr. in District 8.
Siders, a Republican, is County Council’s current vice chairman.
Hightower is a Democrat.
The candidates for sheriff are incumbent Michael Hunt and Jarrod Goldman. Both are Republicans.
The candidates for Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor are Bill Weeks and R. Jackson Cooper.
Both are Republicans. They are seeking to replace Strom Thurmond Jr., who announced he would not seek reelection.
The candidates for register of mesne conveyance are incumbent Judith Warner and Thomas Baker. Both are Republicans.
Unopposed candidates include Coroner Darryl Ables, a Republican. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster appointed him to the position in March 2019 following the death of Tim Carlton.
Other unopposed candidates are incumbents Charles Barton, auditor; Jason Goings, county treasurer, and Tonya Marchant, probate judge.
All are Republicans.
The primaries for November’s general election are scheduled for June 9, but because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, there is uncertainty about whether they will happen that day. If they are held then, there are questions about how South Carolinians would cast their ballots.
Unopposed candidates will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“With the current law, even though you don’t have any opposition, your name is placed on the ballot and there is a place for a write-in (candidate),” said County Registration and Elections Executive Director Cynthia Holland.
The Registration and Elections office is in the Aiken County Government Center at 1930 University Parkway.