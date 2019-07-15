The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has detained three suspects following a shooting incident on the 300 block of Serpentine Drive in North Augusta early Monday morning.
Deputies responded around 6:44 a.m. to 314 Serpentine Drive in reference to a shooting and met with victims, said Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators believe the incident was an attempted armed robbery, which ended with the suspect's firing weapons, he said. No one was injured, police reported.
Following the incident, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle on Knox Avenue in North Augusta and detained three suspects for their possible involvement. The suspects, who have not yet been identified, are still being detained as the investigation continues.
