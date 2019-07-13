Three seats on the Aiken City Council are up for grabs this year, and each race has at least one contender.
Voters in November will decide who will be the city's next mayor, and residents of City Council districts 1 and 3 get to choose their next respective representatives.
Two incumbents are seeking reelection this cycle: Mayor Rick Osbon and City Council member Gail Diggs, who represents District 1, an L-shaped stretch in the city's northeastern quadrant.
Osbon, a Republican, has no challengers. Diggs, however, is facing Republican Jeremy Stevens, a political newcomer. Diggs is a Democrat.
The District 3 election has a larger field of candidates: three Republicans, John Klecker, Nick Weaver and Kay Biermann Brohl, and one Democrat, John Brecht. A fourth Republican candidate, Karen Papouchado, withdrew from the race earlier this week.
Papouchado said she is now putting her weight behind Brohl.
The third district, currently represented by City Council member Dick Dewar, is to the west. It includes land near Richland Avenue and a southern portion of the bypass.
Dewar after 12 years is not seeking reelection, a decision he made clear in April. Dewar, though, encouraged Klecker to run.
Klecker is Dewar's appointment to the Aiken Planning Commission. Brohl was on the Planning Commission from 2000 to 2007.
Weaver has not held political office before. But Weaver has said he's "wanted to get involved in politics for some time."
Brecht sits on the Aiken Board of Zoning Appeals. He has previously said he's running primarily "as a neighbor."
The candidate filing period closed at noon Monday. Brohl and Brecht were the last to file.
City Council consists of seven members. Six are elected to represent single-member districts. The mayor is elected at large.
Municipal party primaries and conventions are scheduled for Aug. 13. Runoffs, if necessary, will be Aug. 27.
The general election will be held Nov. 5.
The last day to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 7.