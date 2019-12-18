Police are seeking three people in connection to the fatal shootings of a Graniteville mother and her 1-year-old child.
The three — unidentified as of early Wednesday morning — are considered armed and dangerous, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office responded to 105 Kalmia Apartment Drive in Graniteville for a shots fired call late Tuesday night. There, they found Mel'lisha Jackson, 26, shot at least once and unresponsive.
She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
First responders also found Jackson's 1-year-old son, Elijah Jackson, injured. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported the child had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
The younger Jackson was sent to an Augusta hospital for emergency medical treatment. He died at the hospital.
Witnesses, according to an announcement, reported hearing "numerous" gunshots at the Graniteville apartments.
Autopsies are scheduled for Friday morning in Newberry, Ables said.
Those with information about the shootings are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office: 803-648-6811. Both the Aiken County sheriff's and coroner's offices are investigating.
Staff writer Matthew Enfinger contributed to this report.