The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating three overnight shootings that occurred in Warrenville and Beech Island that are believed to be linked gang-related retaliations.
Deputies responded to the intersection of Atomic Road and Beech Island Avenue at 10:38 p.m. Sunday where a 14-year-old Hispanic girl was shot in the shoulder, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies reported the victim and her family were on their way home when the suspects began shooting at their vehicle. The suspects fled the area prior to deputies' arrival.
Around 11:22 p.m., deputies responded to a second shooting at 5:19 Shining Star Lane.
Victims reported hearing sounds of gun fire and their home was struck multiple times by rounds. Victims told deputies that they did not know who the suspect(s) were and that they fled the scene prior to the deputies arrival.
Around 2:26 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a third shooting at 4851 Augusta Road in Warrenville.
According to the news release, the victim, a 32-year-old female, reported she was in bed asleep when she heard shots and was struck by a bullet in her upper right arm.
The victim said she never saw the suspects as they fled the area before deputies arrived.
Investigators believe these shootings are linked and are gang-related retaliations, the news release reads.
Investigators have been working on several shooting incidents were it is believed associates of victims are choosing to retaliate instead of working with law enforcement.
"Taking matters in your own hands is not the way to find justice for victims," Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said. "We employ witness, victims and citizens to report these violent crimes to us or any law enforcement agency."
Investigators have determined the 14-year-old girl and her family were innocent victims who were attacked for no known reason.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811. Anonymous information can be made through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.