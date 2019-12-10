Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for the special election to fill three vacant seats on the Aiken County School Board.
Ten candidates are running to represent three different seats in District 7, District 8 and District 9. All three seats represent the Aiken County Public Schools' attendance Area 1 in Aiken.
George Grieve and Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson are the candidates for District 7.
Kristin Beard, John Bradley, Timothy Govenettio and Bruce Wheelon are running for District 8.
Robert Byrne, Pamela Diaz, Keith Harp and Cameron Nuessle are the candidates for District 9.
The winners will be decided by plurality, Cynthia Holland, Aiken County's registration and elections director, said Monday. In a plurality, the candidate who receives more votes than any other candidate but does not receive a majority is declared the winner.
The special election will fill the seats of former school board members Rosemary English from District 7, Tad Barber from District 8 and Ahmed Samaha from District 9. They resigned their seats in September after the school board voted to accept the resignation of former Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford.