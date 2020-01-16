Narcotics investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office served three search warrants which resulted in the arrest of 18 suspects from long-term investigations.
On Jan. 10 around 2:30 p.m., investigators served a search warrant at a home on the 100 block Frances Drive in North Augusta, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
At the time of the raid, deputies and investigators located and detained 15 people inside the home which appeared to be a location for illegal drug use, according to the release.
Investigators arrested homeowner Charles Toole, 62, of North Augusta and charged him with operating a stash house.
Investigators also arrested the following:
- David Ross, 31, unlawful possession of a pistol.
- Joseph Hattaway, 29, probation violation warrant.
- Alyssa Long, 18, possession of methamphetamines.
- Ashley J. Thompson, 30, possession of methamphetamines.
- Robert Boyce, 28, possession of methamphetamines.
- Jonathan W. Hopson, 48, possession of methamphetamines.
All suspects were taken to the Aiken County detention center without incident, according to the release.
Paraphernalia associated with illegal drug use, medication pills, suspected methamphetamines and three firearms were seized at the location as part of the investigation, the release states.
The remaining detained suspects were released on scene.
A second raid on Jan. 15 led investigators to arrest eight suspects at a home in the 3000 block of Augusta Road in Burnettown.
The search warrants seized firearms and a quantity of marijuana and methamphetamines, according to the release.
The following were arrested in connection with the investigation:
- Zachary S. Kendrick, 24, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana second offense, possession of methamphetamine first offense and violation of drug distribution law.
- Grady L. Owenby, 45: trafficking methamphetamine third offense, trafficking heroin third offense, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and violation of drug distribution law along with an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.
- Christopher R. Gore, 21, possession of methamphetamine third offense and violation of a drug distribution law.
- Michael S. Sanders, 22: possession with intent to distribute marijuana first offense and possession of methamphetamine second offense.
- Heather M. Britton, 29: trafficking methamphetamine second offense, trafficking heroin second offense and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
- Jamie A. Curtis, 34: possession of methamphetamine third offense.
- Megan A. Johnson, 23: possession of methamphetamine third offense.
- Tyler L. Logue, 20: second offense possession of methamphetamine second offense, false information to law enforcement and wanted by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, investigators also served a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Sunshine Street in Warrenville, according to the release.
Investigators charged David Brian Payne, 55, with operating a stash house and possession of methamphetamines and marijuana, the release states.
Quantities of heroin, marijuana, methamphetamines and firearms were seized from the home by investigators, according to the release.
Joseph Robert Edwards, 33, and Harry "Syd" Willis, 69, were arrested and taken to the Aiken County detention center without incident, according to the release.
Edwards was charged with third-degree failure to register as a sex offender and Willis was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of methamphetamine.