Three suspects were charged Wednesday with involvement in a kidnapping and group assault in Aiken County reported in 2019.
Hannah Zaire Chandler, 19, of Wagener, Mariah Ruth Burnett, 22, of Aiken, and Traiquan Levell Smith, 25, of Graniteville, were each charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault/attempted murder, and one count of armed robbery, according to jail records.
Smith was additionally charged with possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime and second degree domestic violence, jail records show.
Deputies met with a victim in July 2019 in reference to an assault, robbery and kidnapping case, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim reported he was contacted by another victim about meeting with two suspects who were making promises of sexual intercourse, the report states.
The two victims were picked up by the two suspects and arrived at a residence somewhere in the area of New Ellenton and Jackson.
The victim told deputies he was worried about the location and believed it appeared to be a "trap" house, the report states. The victim described the house to be a mobile home and said the residence was dark with a small lamp on when the two walked in.
Once the victim closed the door of the residence, the victim reported seeing another suspect appear wearing a mask, according to the report.
The victim observed the suspect attempt to "pistol whip" the other victim from behind.
The victim reported then seeing approximately eight to 12 black males "pouring out" into the home.
The victim attempted to escape but slipped on the back steps, the report states. He was then approached by a suspect pointing an AK-47 at him.
The victim offered to give the suspects money at his residence in Edgefield County.
As he began to walk, another suspect struck him three times in the face with an AR-15, according to the report.
After recovering from the strikes, the victim realized the other victim who arrived with him had escaped.
The victim reported the suspects began assaulting him before taking him to a car.
On the way to the victim's residence, a suspect reportedly told the victim the incident was meant for the other victim due to him owing money.
Throughout the drive, the suspects reportedly stopped the car and threatened to kill the victim, the report states.
The victim later received medical treatment for his injuries and contacted the Sheriff's Office.
The victim said he had Facebook profiles of some of the suspects involved but feared retaliation.
Chandler, Burnett and Smith were charged Wednesday and were taken to the Aiken County detention center where they were being held as of Wednesday afternoon.