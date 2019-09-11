Three suspects have been charged following a disturbance involving gunfire and a fight in the South Aiken High School senior parking lot Tuesday after dismissal; however, police are still seeking to identify a fourth suspect – the alleged shooter.

A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and disturbing schools, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety news release.

Jalen Jones, 18, of Aiken has been charged with disorderly conduct, and Reggie Tyrell Jones, 20, of Aiken has been charged with trespassing.

Investigators believe the 17-year-old juvenile suspect and J. Jones were involved in a physical altercation near the entrance/exit to the SAHS senior parking lot, according to an Aiken Public Safety news release.

Investigators believe the juvenile suspect waited for J. Jones in a nearby shopping center until afternoon dismissal, according to the release. The juvenile and several yet-to-be-identified subjects then confronted J. Jones as he was leaving school property.

During the altercation, a unidentified individual captured on video surveillance is believed to have discharged one round from a firearm, according to police.

No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the discharging of the firearm, according to the release.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the unknown suspect in the surveillance image.

This is still an active investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with any information related to this crime are asked to contact Aiken Public Safety or Midlands CrimeStoppers.

Information about this crime can be submitted anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Phone: Call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Web tip: Go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.

Moblie Tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device