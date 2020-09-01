Alex Lee Inc., which is based in Hickory, North Carolina, has purchased 20 Bi-Lo grocery stores in South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers Inc., according to a press release issued Tuesday.
Three of those supermarkets are in Aiken County.
They are located at the Northside Shopping Center at 1048 York St. N.E. in Aiken, the Midland Valley Plaza Shopping Center at 4435 Jefferson Davis Highway in Clearwater, and the New Ellenton Village Shopping Center at 603 Main St. in New Ellenton.
Alex Lee’s acquisitions also include a store at 155 Carolina Square in Edgefield in Edgefield County.
Alex Lee will operate Aiken County and Edgefield under the KJ’s Market IGA brand.
“We are excited to add these new locations to our retail store portfolio,” said Alex Lee President and CEO Brian George in a prepared statement. “We have an opportunity to accelerate our growth in these markets while continuing to provide shoppers with a unique grocery shopping experience in their local communities.”
The stores will remain open as Bi-Lo groceries until the transaction is completed. That is expected to take place over a staggered period from September to November 2020, pending customary closing requirements, according to the release.
Alex Lee plans to operate 15 of the stores under the KJ’s Market IGA brand and five stores under the Lowes Foods brand.
Plans call for Alex Lee to hire more than 2,000 employees to continue to serve the communities where the 20 stores are located, the release stated.
Alex Lee representatives are scheduled to meet with current Bi-Lo employees in the stores to discuss employment opportunities.
Founded in 1931, Alex Lee is a family-owned and operated company that has approximately 14,000 employees.
It serves as the parent company of Merchants Distributors, which provides full-service, wholesale distribution to supermarkets; Souto Foods, a distributor of Hispanic foods; Lowes Foods, which operates full-service grocery stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia; and W. Lee Flowers, a wholesale distributor based in Scranton, which also owns and operates retail stores under the KJ’s Market and IGA brands.
Southeastern Grocers’ headquarters is in Jacksonville, Florida.