The Aiken Standard wishes three employees happy retirement in the month of June.
Brad Berg, production director with 40 years’ experience in the industry and with the Aiken Standard since 2017 where he oversaw the installation of a new printing press, retired in early June with plans to move to Florida and enjoy some much-deserved time fishing and boating.
Cindy Kubovic, who mastered visual storytelling as a television videographer and photographer early in her career, brought her talent to the Aiken Standard in 2012 and retired in early June. She plans to stay in Aiken and enjoy the community and events she has covered for so long.
Larry Wood, education reporter with the Aiken Standard, will retire June 26. He plans to take some time off to relax and enjoy the summer before deciding what he wants to do next.
"Brad, Cindy and Larry dedicated their careers to news gathering, storytelling and printing. We’ve got mixed emotions at the office. It’s sad because they’ll be missed. They’re irreplaceable," said Rhonda Overbey, publisher of the Aiken Standard. “On the other hand, we’re incredibly excited for them as they embark on endless days filled with fun, friends and family.
“We’re thankful for their legacy of work and what they’ve given to our community.”
“Larry and Cindy will be sorely missed in our newsroom,” said John Boyette, executive editor. “Their knowledge of the Aiken community, and the relationships they had with many of our readers, will be hard to replace.”