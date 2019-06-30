Independence Day means fun and fireworks, but while these displays can be fun for people, the loud noises that accompany fireworks can be extremely distressing for pets.
While some pets tend to come back out of hiding when the fireworks stop, some animals become so distressed by the noises that they try to escape or even have adverse health effects.
Local associate veterinarian Kay Clarke said proper identification for pets is very important this time of year to keep escaped pets from being lost for good.
"Make sure your pet has proper identification which includes a collar with your name and phone number," Clarke said in an email. "If your pet isn't microchipped, consider asking your veterinarian. It is a simple quick procedure that is around 40 dollars. If your pet is already microchipped, make sure the information is up to date with the company you registered it under. Horses need proper halters, too, with your contact information."
Clarke, who works at Silver Bluff Animal Hospital, said pets should always be secure on holidays like Independence Day and left in an area where they feel comfortable. Guests should also know where pets are so they don't let animals out by accident.
Some animals have severe noise anxiety that can be adverse to their health. For pets who suffer from noise anxiety, there are a variety of medications that can help keep them calm.