Richmond County deputies have charged a third suspect in the death of an Aiken man in Augusta.
Christopher McCrary, 21, was charged Wednesday with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and felony criminal attempt, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced.
At 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to the 2100 block of C Street in Augusta in reference to shots being fired and at least one person being injured, according to a Richmond County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Upon arrival, deputies located a Chevrolet Trailblazer which had struck another vehicle with the driver, 23-year-old Marquan Patten of Aiken, still sitting in the driver's seat with at least one apparent gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at 3:36 a.m. at the scene.
On Tuesday evening, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced charges against two teenagers in Patten's death.
Marqwez Warney, 17, was charged with murder, criminal attempt felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Lewis Wigfall, 16, was charged as an adult for murder and is being held at Regional Youth Detention Center.
Both Warney and Wigfall were shot during the incident and were treated at Augusta University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
An autopsy will be conducted on Patten at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Tuesday.