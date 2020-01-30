The last of three men wanted for a shooting incident in Beech Island in October was charged Wednesday night.

Dwayne Antoine Wilson, 19, of North Augusta was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and criminal conspiracy, according to jail records.

Wilson was identified by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office as one of three suspects involved in a shots fired call on Oct. 30.

Deputies responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of Bell Drive and Williston Road in Beech Island.

A witness told deputies he saw a black-colored Impala with three black males leaving the area with a passenger firing a weapon out the window.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

During the course of the investigation, investigators received a video from the reported incident which led to identifying the suspects.

Tyree Jerome Madison Jr. and Richard R. Carroll Jr. were also charged in relation to the shooting incident.

Madison, 19, was arrested by deputies on Dec. 4 following tips from citizens, the report states.

Madison was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, according to the sheriff's office.

Carroll, 18, of Aiken was arrested by deputies during a traffic stop in Warrenville on Jan.6.

Carroll was charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana and two counts of carrying a pistol, according to jail records.

Wilson was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Thursday morning.