Following three separate drug raids in the past week, Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said there will be more to come.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday that three separate long-term investigations led the department to issue narcotics search warrants on three different locations in North Augusta, Burnettetown and Warrenville.

The warrants were issued on three separate days.

The drug raid resulted in 18 suspects arrested with charges including possession of methamphetamine, drug trafficking, operating a stash house and more.

Investigations like these have been ongoing beyond the narcotic search warrants issued in the past week.

While involved with Operation Gunsmoke, a multi-agency operation which resulted in numerous suspects being federally indicted on gun and drug charges, the Sheriff's Office created a list of possible drug houses created by community complaints and tips.

"Before the first of the year, we have already initiated search warrants on some of these targets we developed and this is an ongoing part of continuing where we go down that list of drug houses that citizens have complained about and developing probable cause to obtain a search warrant," Hunt said. "I can tell you that there will be more to come."

Hunt credited the partnership with citizens within the community for the various investigations.

"It's very important to us, but more importantly it's important to the citizen because these drug houses are in neighborhoods that quite frankly don't deserve these drug houses causing trouble everyday," Hunt said. "If they are operating these illegal drug houses, we'll be knocking on their door soon."

The Sheriff's Office welcomes tips from the community.

The department can be reached by calling 803-648-6811.