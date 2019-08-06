Local residents who live in Aiken City Council's District 3 may not vote at their normal polling precinct on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
There will be only two polling locations for residents voting in the Republican primary for the Aiken City Council District 3 seat.
Voters in Precinct 1 (City Auditorium) and Precinct 5 (St. Mary’s Smith Hall) will vote at the City Auditorium at 214 Park Ave.
Voters in Precinct 20 (Aiken Elementary School), Precinct 47 (Odell Weeks Center), Precinct 60 (Warrenville Elementary School) and Precinct 66 (St. Paul Lutheran Church) will vote at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road.
Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
Absentee voting and barrier free voting is available at the Aiken County Voter Registration Office, 1930 University Parkway. Contact the elections office at 803-642-2028.
There are a total of three Republican candidates vying for the chance to represent District 3: Kay Biermann Brohl, John Klecker and Nick Weaver.
One Democrat, John Brecht, has filed for the District 3 seat and will face the winner of the Republican primary on Nov. 5 in the General Election.
