On July 23, Ronnie Golding will celebrate his 70th birthday.

He also has reached another significant milestone this year.

Gold is celebrating his 50th anniversary as an employee of Aiken Pest Control.

“I’ve had opportunities to be a boss and sit around in the office, but I’ve always liked just getting out and working,” said Golding, who is a master termite technician.

After graduating from Aiken High School, Golding went to Florida to pursue a career in the construction industry.

But he didn’t like what he was doing, so he returned to Aiken, where an uncle, Aiken Pest Control founder Charles Heath, offered him a job in 1969.

“He told me, ‘Cut your hair, take those love beads off and get rid of your sandals. I’ll pick you up at your grandma’s house on Monday,’ ” Golding remembered. “It was just him back then, and he needed somebody to work for him. I thought it was going to be temporary, but after I was doing it for a while, I found out that I enjoyed it.”

Looking for, preventing and exterminating termites became a labor of love, and his enthusiasm for it has never waned.

“I like the ‘physicalness’ of it,” Golding said. “I like getting down and crawling under houses.”

Sometimes, it has been an adventure.

“I’ve had snakes fall on me while I’m checking for termite damage,” Golding said. “That’s happened many a time. Mostly they are rat snakes.

“I’ve also found possums,” he continued. “When I do, I back up because if you corner them, they’re going to bite you.”

While searching for signs of termites, Golding also found wine that is being stored.

“I love the people I meet,” Golding said. “We’ve got the best people around here. They’re funny, and they’re also educated. They know what they’re doing and they don’t have to be told every move to make. They’re just good, down-home people.”

As he’s gotten older, Golding has slowed down, but he continues to work two or three days a week.

Golding spends a lot of time doing termite inspections.

“We have a lot of houses under contract, and I go out and make sure there are no problems,” Golding said.

He plans to remain an Aiken Pest Control employee for at least a few more years.

“It gives me something to do,” Golding said. “I also do work around my house, and my wife (Ruth) and I go away once in while. I think I’m going to hang it up when I’m about 75.”