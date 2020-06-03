Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence believes education plays an important part in disrupting racism in society, according to a recent statement.
Laurence issued a statement Wednesday that briefly touched on the atmosphere of mistrust and despair felt by many Americans following the killing of George Floyd.
"Our nation is hurting right now, and it seems as if optimism and unity are as far away as I have ever seen," Laurence said. "Restoring optimism and establishing unity will require integrity and a servant's heart. Restoration begins with all of us having the courage to be honest about our own biases and to recognize that we are shaped by the experiences of our own journeys."
Laurence's statement is the latest to be issued by several organizations and institutions in Aiken County. The Aiken County Branch of the NAACP, Aiken Department of Public Safety, and USC Aiken are among those that have also released statements in the wake of turbulent protests that erupted across the nation following the death of George Floyd.
As an educator, Laurence said he's seen students of color in his classrooms face inequality issues.
"I am not color blind," Laurence said. "I could not have served as an educator for more than three decades without recognizing the struggles that so many of my students experienced and continue to experience with poverty and prejudice. I know that injustices such as what we are again witnessing have a deep and profound impact on our students and their families."
Laurence's statement placed emphasis on education as a tool to combat racism and to level the economic playing field for those born in poverty. Laurence also said the school district's mission is to create a culture of "integrity, optimism, unity, and service."
"I pray that we will see beyond our own experience and recognize the role we must all play in disrupting racism and repelling the hate and oppression that continue to surface in our society," Laurence said. "...I am committed to protecting the rights and dignity of each employee, student and family with a goal to work as One Team of varied colors, talents, and gifts in service to our community."