The Reserve Club in Aiken was the site of a big, booming Fourth of July celebration on Thursday.
Even though only members and their guests could attend, the public still had the opportunity to enjoy one of the events, a fireworks show that began around 9:30 p.m.
The pyrotechnic display could be viewed from areas nearby.
“What’s the use of having a big fireworks show if it’s just for 500 or 600 members?” said Saul Schwartz, general manager of The Reserve Club, which is located in Woodside Plantation. “We want to make sure the public can see it. We have about 28 to 32 minutes of fireworks, and they shoot 750 to 1,000 feet up in the air."
East Coast Pyrotechnics was in charge of the show, which took place on the The Reserve Club’s driving range.
In addition, the Independence Day celebration at The Reserve Club included a golf tournament, round-robin tennis and pickleball tournaments, a poolside picnic-style lunch and games, and a dinner buffet in the clubhouse.
“The chef has got a couple of pigs roasting on an open pit, and he’s got briskets that he’s smoked and chicken,” Schwartz said. “He’s also doing a shrimp boil this year.”
Prior to the fireworks display, there was a patriotic ceremony, which included a slide show that featured photos of Reserve Club members who had served in the military.
“It’s definitely our biggest celebration of the year,” Schwartz said.
It took 75 to 80 people to get all the work done Thursday.
“Our greens crew got here at 5:45 a.m. to get the pins set up for the day and the greens hand-mowed,” Schwartz said. “The last of our team will get out of here around 1 o’clock on Friday morning after we’re done breaking down.”
Ed and Terry Schwartz, who have been members of The Reserve Club since 2005, spent the afternoon at the pool with their family and friends.
“July Fourth is phenomenal here,” Ed said. “They do it like I’ve never seen it done before. It’s very patriotic, and they acknowledge the veterans.”
Added Terry, “The fireworks are amazing.”
Josh Snodgrass and his sons, Kai, 18, and Matt, 14, were playing cornhole near the pool.
“We’re from Alabama, and we’re visiting my parents, Dave and Julie, who are members here,” Josh said. “The weather isn’t too hot, and there’s been only a little bit of rain. We’ve had a good day so far spending time with the family, and we’re going to watch the fireworks later. My parents just moved here recently, so for all of us, it’s our first July Fourth in Aiken.”