The Red Pepper, a family owned and operated restaurant on Aiken's Southside, is abruptly closing.
The eatery's last day will be Tuesday, according to a Monday afternoon post on Facebook. "Unforeseen circumstances" are to blame, according to the same lengthy statement.
"To our regular customers, we are truly grateful for all your love and support," it reads. "We welcomed everyone like family and we were honored that many of you also included us in yours."
Co-owner John Stanley, in a brief interview with the Aiken Standard, described the time spent in Aiken as "nothing but positive." He did not elaborate on what unforeseen circumstances meant, but suggested things are ending on a positive note.
"Nine years is a really great run," he said.
The Red Pepper's New Year's Eve Bash is still on — and appears to be the restaurant's final hurrah.
The restaurant, 752 Silver Bluff Road, focused on casual-but-fine dining. It played host to private events and welcomed local bands.