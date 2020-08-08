Editor's note: This is the second in the Aiken Standard's three-part series called The Race Talk, which observes how different people in the community discuss racism and race relations with children.
James Gallman remembers watching crosses burn near Sumter Street when the Ku Klux Klan marched in downtown Aiken.
"We of course, were terrified and did not go out," recalled Gallman. "We watched (as) the crosses burned… it was only just to intimidate poor – uneducated in many cases – blacks and whatnot, and that's what they did."
Gallman, an educator, father and civil rights activist, grew up on Sumter Street. Gallman has a deep love and pride for his hometown, but also believed that lives could be made better for African Americans everywhere during the civil rights movement.
His experiences – which include being sprayed with fire hoses and arrested by police during a 1960 march in Orangeburg, and helping to end segregation at a North Augusta restaurant in the 1980s – are part of what inspire him to carry on the conversation about race with young people, which he believes is critical to promoting tolerance and understanding.
"The most important thing is to talk about what happened to see that is not the way life was intended to be for any group," Gallman said. "…We just need to have more open dialogue and people need to discuss what happened, and let's make sure that it doesn't happen again."
Although Gallman can never recall having a discussion about the dangers of racism or police brutality with his own parents, he did have a talk along those lines with his son, and said many of his friends grew up having such conversations with their parents.
"I think that most educated parents have that talk," Gallman said. "They know what they have gone through and consequently, they will have that talk. But I think there are a number of parents whose lives are so overtaken by having a job, needing a job, working and all this kind of stuff, they hope somebody else will take care of that part of life for them with their children."
Education plays a "tremendous" role in filling that gap, Gallman said. As a Claflin College-educated teacher who worked in several schools in the Aiken County School District, Gallman has firsthand experience with how valuable education can be in overcoming racism and providing a future for those affected by it.
As a student, he attended Aiken Graded School and Martha-Scofield High School.
"I was aware of the differences that existed between black schools and white schools, but we had great teachers who taught us we needed to get an education," Gallman said. "That's how I sort of set my sight, and I didn't worry about those things I had no control over."
However, Gallman does believe the history of racism is not taught accurately or extensively enough in South Carolina schools. It's something he thinks students could benefit from learning.
"In my opinion, people aren't born with prejudice," Gallman said. "That's taught to them, and somebody has to teach the children that that is not right."
Gallman believes racism can be a tough topic for parents to discuss with their children, but he believes the "race talk" is a conversation all parents – regardless of the color of their skin – should have with their kids.
"These children grasp things a lot quicker than you think," Gallman said. "Many of them are around young people, and they want to be able to enjoy the people and not look at the color of the skin or which side of the track they come from.
"…Children are going to grasp whatever the parent lays out there for them," he continued. "If they lay hatred, meanness and all that out there, children are going to think that's how it should be, and they're going to act that way."