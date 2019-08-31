The Aiken Standard recently sought to provide an in-depth assessment of the city's parks so community members could be more aware of hidden gems and popular recreation areas.

Sixteen parks were graded – on scales from 1 to 10 – based on the abundance of amenities such as picnic tables and playgrounds, and according to perks like visual appeal, popularity and bonus features like splash pads and disc-golf courses.

The parks graded were Citizens Park, Virginia Acres Park/H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, Generations Park, Hopelands Gardens, Eustis Park Playground, Smith-Hazel Park and Recreation Center, Library Park, Perry Memorial Park, Carolina Bay, Kalmia Hill Park, Crosland Park Playground, Osbon Park, Gyles Park, Charleston Street Playground, Kennedy Colony Playground and Hammond/Williams Park.

Grading

After visiting the parks, we found that each was drastically different, making it difficult to grade the parks on the same scale. Some parks had a number playground systems or soccer goals, but that didn't necessarily make them better than other parks which lacked some of those resources.

While some parks were fresh and well maintained, others are worn or lacked amenities like restrooms. Despite these disparities, something could always be found in each park that made it worthwhile to visit.

According to Jessica Campbell, the director of parks, recreation and tourism for the City of Aiken, the parks contain "a lot of ways to connect with family and friends. Parks, in general, build communities and bring people together. They bring value to the community in terms of health and wellness, tourism and even real estate."

Because of parks, people have a common reason to come together and connect by strolling on the path at Virginia Acres park, playing pickleball at Eustis Park, or splashing around in the pool at Smith-Hazel. Aiken's parks provide a diverse array of resources and each serves a varying purpose in the community.

"They come in all shapes and sizes," said Campbell. "It's really based on the space available and the needs of an area of town such as a neighborhood. Many parks like Kalmia Hill are 'mini parks' for a specific neighborhood, while Virginia Acres is more of a community park. What you see amenities wise will vary a lot based on that."

Funding

Campbell also explained that age differences account for some of the disparities. Each park was built independently at a specific time.

"The budget at the time, the management at the time, the needs of the community at the time determine how those parks were formed," Campbell said. "Parks built in the same era are aging together, so we have to be able to budget accordingly to phase out any equipment that’s outdated."

Specific funding and grant guidelines place restrictions on certain parks, further causing differences in the layout of parks throughout the city.

Parks built through the Water and Land Conservation Fund are not able to implement certain indoor facilities; only outdoor amenities are allowed. Properties under this fund include Smith-Hazel Park, Virginia Acres Park, Eustis Park, Kalmia Hill Park, Kennedy Colony Park, Hopelands Gardens and Charleston Street Playground.

"This definitely creates limitations on what we can do with some of the parks and often times will create the differences that we see between them," said Campbell.

While these restrictions could be seen as burdensome, Campbell said she believes they are what make each park into something special and individual.

"Each is unique, and we like that they're unique," she said.

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon agreed that each park is unique and different, even between individual people.

"Someone can come to Hopelands, for example, and they may want to go through the maze or they may just want to enjoy the amenities at the Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame," he said. "So I think each park can mean something different to every person. Each time they come it's a different experience. That's what we're really promoting: experiences. Things for people to touch, feel and just enjoy."

Connecting

Osbon emphasized that there is a goal of connectivity that the city tries to achieve through the community's parks. One major purpose of the new Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center next to Eustis Park is to foster intergenerational interaction.

"We offer programming more geared toward seniors, but we also try to bring in younger programming in the afternoons to have a mix between generations," Osbon said of the facility. "It's so important that stories and relationships from our seniors pass on to our next generation."

Another important step toward connectivity has taken place in Teague Park, a stretch of parkway along Park Avenue, between Laurens and Newberry Streets. This median area of Park Avenue was cleared of brush and debris, and lights, pathways and historical elements such as statues of former Aiken mayors were installed.

"It's an incredible parkway that we've been redoing as a city," Osbon said. "Three years ago, it was overgrown with bushes. You couldn't even park your car on the other side of it and feel safe. Now it's a place where people can exercise, but also just really enjoy strolling around and connecting with others in the community with a similar goal. We plan to have this stretch all the way to the train depot on Union Street."

Plans and improvements are constantly in motion at Aiken's other parks as well. Through the Recreation Trails Program, Citizens Park recently had updates done to its walking paths, and Generations Park has a new set of trails soon to become an official cross country course. Other recent updates include the placement of a playground at Osbon Park, resurfaced pickleball and tennis courts at Eustis Park and new picnic shelter roofs at Virginia Acres and Smith-Hazel.

The city also plans to use money from the Capital Projects Sales Tax IV passed last year to make more improvements in the near future. Plans for a new playground system at Virginia Acres and the addition of new playground equipment at the neighborhood parks over the next few years are in progress, as are plans for a brand new pool facility at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center. City Council member Gail Diggs said the Smith-Hazel pool, which is located in her district, was more than 29 years old.

"Last year, there were so many problems and repairs to the pool and deck that we could no longer put a Band-Aid on it," she said. "This year, the pool is closed, but it is due to be open again in the summer of 2020; I am so looking forward to it.”

Also in Diggs' district is Aiken's newest addition: Generations Park.

"There's still a lot to be done there," she said. "We've probably got at least 60 more acres that we need to develop." Diggs looks forward to the day when the park is full of soccer fields, concerts, family reunions and festivals.

"We want the parks to be the best they can be," Diggs said. "They're such a great place for people to congregate, connect and play."

According to Osbon, Generations Park is currently at phase one completion and the next steps are being worked on.

"We just put some more money toward road improvements in and out of the park before we expand on other services there," he said. "We're hoping to see a soccer complex go in next since soccer is one of the most popular youth sports here in the community."

Osbon also explained that it was important for Generations Park to be a soccer hub unique to the parks in Aiken for the sake of community connection.

"What we don't want to do is duplicate services," he said. "We don't want two separate parks specializing in one type of amenity like baseball because we don't want the division of the north, south, east and west ends of our city. It's important that each park has its own mission so that people come together."

In the parks and recreation department, Campbell said all of these ideas fall back on "planning, timing and prioritizing. Hopefully people will see a lot of nice updates as we go along with all of these projects."

As improvements abound, the hope is that the community goes out and enjoys all of Aiken's parks.

"There's so many undiscovered parks in Aiken, and each has their own personality and uniqueness," Campbell said. "They're all open to the public, and they're all part of what makes Aiken, Aiken."