One Aiken father is passing down martial arts to the next generation.
Ever since someone attacked Andy Watford during childhood, he began practicing martial arts. Now, Watford has been practicing martial arts for more than 50 years and teaching martial arts for more than 42 years. He's also taught all three of his children.
“As long as I can remember,” Watford said. “I have always wanted to be a father. And all the years I trained other people’s kids, I had no idea what it was going to be like until I had my own. I’m always there for them, and right, wrong or indifferent we all make situations the best of what we have to work with.”
Watford is the owner of Watford’s School of Karate. He has three children: Rachel, 30, Pinckney, 25, and Andrew, 22. Andrew is a fifth degree black belt. He’s competed on the world circuit and he finished at ninth in the world a couple years ago.
“I think everyone should do martial arts,” Andrew said. “I think it has helped with not only the mental aspects of life but with the physical. Especially with the hand-eye coordination. I learned growing up that it was always easy for me to do things that required lots of hand-eye coordination.”
Andrew explained why it’s important to learn how to protect yourself in this day and age.
“Learning how to defend yourself and martial arts is something that is extremely undervalued,” Andrew said. “Because we live in a society where we assume that it can’t happen to us, and we make steps and precautions for things after they happen. Whereas, if you have been learning martial arts and self-defense for a while and something happens, you'll be prepared for when it happens. I think that more people should be prepared for what they don’t think is going to happen.”
Learning to protect oneself is a foreseeable side effect of your father being a sensei, but for Andy’s middle child, daughter Pinckney, there are some unintended side effects.
“Well it’s really hard for guys to take me seriously,” Pinckney said. “Because no one wants to date me, because they're scared of my father. That’s really embarrassing.”
When Pinckney frequents downtown Aiken with her friends she said with a laugh, “I feel like my dad is lurking in the shadows and making sure that I'm behaving myself. But, I know that he would always protect me and that’s a good thing.”
Andy’s oldest daughter, Rachel, said the biggest thing he’s taught her was self-defense. She said that a few years ago while she was still living in Aiken, she helped him put together a women’s self-defense class that he was making for the community during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. She believes it's important to empower other women.
“One time, I was assaulted in a parking garage while I was in college at USC (Columbia),” Rachel said. “If I hadn't had the good sense to use the skills that dad had taught me, to assess my surroundings, I probably would have panicked. And then, I wouldn't have reacted well enough to get myself out of that situation. So that’s one of the best things he’s taught me how to do, is be able to survey the area and be able to protect myself.”
Pinckney said her dad taught her to always have humor in life. Rachel and Andrew said he taught them to always look out for others.
Andy shared the impact of being a father.
“I was raised to honor my parents," Andy said. "And we didn’t always have lavish gifts and stuff that we gave them, but what we did give them was our respect. People don’t realize the power that fathers have. I’ve probably been a father figure for over 5,000 kids in the last 40 years I've been in martial arts. I take my job seriously, but at the same time, I have fun doing what we do.”