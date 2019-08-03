The Hilton Head Headliners will bring the beach to Aiken at the Aiken Standard's first ever Beach Music Festival on Aug.9 at The Village at Woodside.
From 6 to 10 p.m., the five-piece band will perform beach music hits, adding to the overall beach vibe of the festival.
Band member Larry Perigo said the band has played in the Aiken area many times and describes The Hilton Head Headliners as "fun" and "energetic."
"People ask us back," Perigo said. "We try to play what the people want, and we try to make it good, too."
Accompanying the beach music will be a series of shag dancing events that will be held throughout the festival.
At 6 p.m., shag dancing lessons will be taught followed by a shag dancing contest starting at 7 p.m.
"In general, it's going to be an event where you can let your hair down and listen to music," said event coordinator Ciera Clingerman of the Aiken Standard. "You don't have to dance, but dancing will be encouraged."
Clingerman encourages all visitors to bring lawn chairs or towels to sit on throughout the event.
Although outside food and beverages are not allowed, there will be a blend of food vendors at the event including:
- The Reserve Club
- The Village Cafe
- Aiken Ice Cream
- Pelican Snoballs
- Mack's Poppin Kettle Korn
- Choices Caribbean and Comfort Foods
General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Aiken Standard, Lionel Smith, Unique Expressions and The Village Cafe or online at https://tickets.aikenstandard.com/e/beach-music-festival .
The Village at Woodside is at 230 Village Green Blvd.
For more information, call Clingerman at 803-644-2377.